Edmonds Museum Summer Market returns Saturday

This Saturday, Aug. 17, the Edmonds Museum Summer Market returns to 5th Avenue and Bell Street and will remain there every Saturday for the next 10 weeks, closing the season on Oct. 19.

All the summer vegetables seem to be ripening now. Flying Tomato, Frog Song Farm, Gypsy Rows and Alvarez Organic Farm will all have plenty of tomatoes to choose from — perfect for snacking, canning, salads or making some homemade salsa. Lemon cucumbers will also be arriving this week, as well as more squash varieties, eggplants and peppers. Add to that the amazing salad heads from Gypsy Rows, and you have the makings of some delicious salads.

From our orchard growers, we hear peaches are at their peak now. Freestones are arriving, which are perfect for pies, jams or snacking. In addition to these tasty peaches, you will find nectarines, plums, pluots and even early apples.

For those looking for berries – growers will have plenty of blueberries, blackberries, late-season raspberries and strawberries. Best to stock up now, as the nights are getting cooler and soon many of these berries will be done for the season.

As the countdown begins for the remaining weeks of our summer market season, it is also time to finally stop by your favorite artist’s tent and pick up something special for yourself or someone special. Start those holiday lists and support local artisans and producers. Whether you are looking for wine, cider, wall art, jewelry, personal care products or something unique, shop local and find that special something at the market.

See you this Saturday at the market. Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager