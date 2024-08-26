Edmonds Planning Board to hold public hearing on proposed code amendments Aug. 28

A public hearing on City of Edmonds code amendments to update land use permit processes to comply with Washingon State Senate Bill 5290 and House Bill 1105 is among the items on the Edmonds Planning Board agenda for Wednesday, Aug. 28. The details of the changes are included in the agenda memo here.

The planning board is also scheduled to select a student representative to the board.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. The meeting may be viewed remotely at this link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978.

Or you can dial in by telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.