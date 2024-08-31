Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 14-28, 2024

Aug. 14
23200 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for a warrant and was booked into Snohomish County jail.
23600 block Hwy 99: A woman was wanted for theft.
23600 block Hwy 99: A man was booked for criminal trespassing.
700 block Sprague Street: A man reported a civil matter.
21900 block Hwy 99: A man stole liquor from a business.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman submitted a pellet rifle for destruction.
9100 block Main Street: Several trees were damaged along a trail. No suspect information at this time.
200 block 5th Avenue: An elderly woman’s Social Security number was compromised.
24000 block Highway 99: A woman took items from a store. She was later identified and was given a citation.
22200 block 95th Place West: A stolen license plate was recovered.
Aug. 15
700 block Hanna Park Road: Two vehicles were prowled overnight. No suspect information.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole ice cream from a business. An area check was negative and the subject has not been identified.
23600 block Highway 99: A man took items from a business. He was given a citation and was released.
9500 block Bowdoin Way: A man was trespassed from a city pool.
9100 block 206th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled by an unknown suspect overnight.
23400 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a traffic offense.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for theft and minor in possession of alcohol.
23600 block Highway 99: A man attempted to steal items. He left them at the store when confronted by loss prevention.
22600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.
23900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.
Aug. 16
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was wanted for theft.
9600 block 239th Street Southwest: A woman reported dogs on the loose.
70 block Pine Street: A woman reported identity theft.
100 block West Dayton Street: A man violated his parole and was arrested.
7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was booked into jail for obstructing during a hit-and-run investigation.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Car keys were turned in at the Edmonds Police Department.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A bracelet was turned in for safekeeping at the Edmonds Police Department.
24000 block Highway 99: A woman stole items from a store, and she was not located.
24000 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a business.
Aug. 17
22000 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered for the Seattle Police Department.
8000 block Olympic View Drive: A wallet with a Washington driver’s license and credit cards was found.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for theft.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
7600 block 220th Street Southwest: A resident reported finding a property near his residence. No owner information was found.
21000 block Highway 99: A man reported a vehicle may have backed into his parked vehicle.
24000 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a retail store. The suspect was not located.
24000 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store.
Aug. 18
300 block Admiral Way: Three employees received inappropriate text messages.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for assault.
8300 block Olympic View Drive: A small purse was found.
7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between a separated couple was reported. There was no assault.
23000 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol officers assisted a neighboring agency on a DUI investigation.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store.
200 block Railroad Avenue: A man’s items were stolen from his vehicle. No suspect information at this time.
Aug. 19
1000 block 3rd Avenue South: Graffiti was located on an overpass.
900 block Main Street: Utility poles and signs were graffitied. No suspect information.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a grocery store.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for criminal trespass.
9600 block 231st Place Southwest: A man was reported missing.
Aug. 20
9200 block Olympic View Drive: A man attempted to enter a home. Police arrived and arrested the man for trespassing.
23000 block Highway 99: Multiple storage units were broken into. Suspects were captured on video.
23000 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business.
20000 block 88th Avenue West: An unknown suspect prowled vehicles overnight.
23600 block Hwy 99: A man was cited for theft and was released.
23600 block Hwy 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
600 block Alder Street: A man was arrested for resisting arrest and multiple warrants.
500 block 2nd Avenue North: A bicycle was found.
No address provided: A man with multiple warrants was transported to Snohomish County Jail.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a shopping center.
400 block Admiral Way: Items were stolen from a parked vehicle.
7300 block 210th Street Southwest: License plates were removed from a stolen status.
Aug. 21
7th Avenue South/Elm Place West: An attempted robbery of two men was made by unknown suspects while they were out for a morning walk. See related story here.
24000 block Highway 99: A man stole from a department store. He was not identified or located.
700 block Elm Street: Suspects in an SUV stole mail from a mailbox.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole items from a business. She was arrested for theft and a warrant and was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
24000 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a business. After he fled on foot, he was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
Aug. 22
7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A juvenile male was charged for domestic violence assault. He was listed as a runaway.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: The K9 team assisted a neighboring agency in attempts to locate fleeing suspects.
23000 block Highway 99: A woman was assaulted by a man with a no-contact order in place.
1000 block Cascade Drive: A suspect was arrested by a neighboring agency for fraudulent charges made at a local business.
Aug. 23
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for trespassing and theft from a grocery store.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a condo overnight. The suspect was believed to have entered the residence and stolen the keys.
1200 block 9th Avenue North: A man was given a trespass notice.
22500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was broken into while parked in a grocery store parking lot.
7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman in a rehab facility felt threatened by another resident.
24000 block Highway 99: A man stole clothing products from a department store.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man surrendered a firearm to comply with a court order.
22900 block Highway 99: Officers investigated a collision after a vehicle hit two parked cars and took off.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft and providing false information.
17000 block 76th Avenue West: A woman approached a man with a knife while he was inside a vehicle.
7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: Officers assisted Washington State Patrol during a collision investigation.
Aug. 24
120 block 5th Avenue North: A man stole an automated teller machine. See related story here.
23600 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect stole groceries.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance between an on-and-off couple was reported.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A cellphone, a Texas ID and credit cards were found. The owner was notified.
23000 block Highway 99: Police investigated a storage facility burglary.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for shoplifting from a deparment store.
23800 block Highway 99: Two men were arrested for multiple warrants.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal argument was reported between an adult couple.
100 block Main Street: A Vespa was stolen from a parking lot. No suspect information at this time.
Aug. 25
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A damaged vehicle that left a crash site in Shoreline was located.
8000 block 185th Street Southwest: An unknown adult male broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet.
21000 block 76th Avenue West: Two adult coworkers had a verbal disagreement.
100 block West Dayton Street: Two vehicles were broken into in the parking lot.
600 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman’s purse was stolen from her vehicle.
23000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was vandalized at a car dealership and the suspect was caught on camera.
7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A man and woman got into an argument. No crime occurred.
23000 block Edmonds Way: Police were dispatched to a welfare check on a resident, who was found deceased in their apartment. No foul play.
Aug. 26
21900 Highway 99: Liquor theft was reported at a grocery store. The suspect left in a vehicle prior to police arrival.
22600 block 95th Place West: A vehicle was broken into overnight with items taken.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from Safeway.
21500 block 89th Avenue West: An unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A man who had been trespassed from a location stole merchandise. He was arrested and booked for burglary.
Aug. 27
23500 Hedlund Avenue: Edmonds police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.
9100 block 207th Place Southwest: A woman who was a victim of fraud now reports she has had her phone lines disconnected by an unknown person.
800 block Main Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree domestic violence assault.
