Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 14-28, 2024

Aug. 14

23200 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for a warrant and was booked into Snohomish County jail.

23600 block Hwy 99: A woman was wanted for theft.

23600 block Hwy 99: A man was booked for criminal trespassing.

700 block Sprague Street: A man reported a civil matter.

21900 block Hwy 99: A man stole liquor from a business.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman submitted a pellet rifle for destruction.

9100 block Main Street: Several trees were damaged along a trail. No suspect information at this time.

200 block 5th Avenue: An elderly woman’s Social Security number was compromised.

24000 block Highway 99: A woman took items from a store. She was later identified and was given a citation.

22200 block 95th Place West: A stolen license plate was recovered.

Aug. 15

700 block Hanna Park Road: Two vehicles were prowled overnight. No suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole ice cream from a business. An area check was negative and the subject has not been identified.

23600 block Highway 99: A man took items from a business. He was given a citation and was released.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: A man was trespassed from a city pool.

9100 block 206th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled by an unknown suspect overnight.

23400 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a traffic offense.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for theft and minor in possession of alcohol.

23600 block Highway 99: A man attempted to steal items. He left them at the store when confronted by loss prevention.

22600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

23900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

Aug. 16

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was wanted for theft.

9600 block 239th Street Southwest: A woman reported dogs on the loose.

70 block Pine Street: A woman reported identity theft.

100 block West Dayton Street: A man violated his parole and was arrested.

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was booked into jail for obstructing during a hit-and-run investigation.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Car keys were turned in at the Edmonds Police Department.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A bracelet was turned in for safekeeping at the Edmonds Police Department.

24000 block Highway 99: A woman stole items from a store, and she was not located.

24000 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a business.

Aug. 17

22000 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered for the Seattle Police Department.

8000 block Olympic View Drive: A wallet with a Washington driver’s license and credit cards was found.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for theft.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

7600 block 220th Street Southwest: A resident reported finding a property near his residence. No owner information was found.

21000 block Highway 99: A man reported a vehicle may have backed into his parked vehicle.

24000 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a retail store. The suspect was not located.

24000 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store.

Aug. 18

300 block Admiral Way: Three employees received inappropriate text messages.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for assault.

8300 block Olympic View Drive: A small purse was found.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between a separated couple was reported. There was no assault.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol officers assisted a neighboring agency on a DUI investigation.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store.

200 block Railroad Avenue: A man’s items were stolen from his vehicle. No suspect information at this time.

Aug. 19

1000 block 3rd Avenue South: Graffiti was located on an overpass.

900 block Main Street: Utility poles and signs were graffitied. No suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a grocery store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for criminal trespass.

9600 block 231st Place Southwest: A man was reported missing.

Aug. 20

9200 block Olympic View Drive: A man attempted to enter a home. Police arrived and arrested the man for trespassing.

23000 block Highway 99: Multiple storage units were broken into. Suspects were captured on video.

23000 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business.

20000 block 88th Avenue West: An unknown suspect prowled vehicles overnight.

23600 block Hwy 99: A man was cited for theft and was released.

23600 block Hwy 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

600 block Alder Street: A man was arrested for resisting arrest and multiple warrants.

500 block 2nd Avenue North: A bicycle was found.

No address provided: A man with multiple warrants was transported to Snohomish County Jail.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a shopping center.

400 block Admiral Way: Items were stolen from a parked vehicle.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: License plates were removed from a stolen status.

Aug. 21

7th Avenue South/Elm Place West: An attempted robbery of two men was made by unknown suspects while they were out for a morning walk. See related story here.

24000 block Highway 99: A man stole from a department store. He was not identified or located.

700 block Elm Street: Suspects in an SUV stole mail from a mailbox.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole items from a business. She was arrested for theft and a warrant and was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

24000 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a business. After he fled on foot, he was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Aug. 22

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A juvenile male was charged for domestic violence assault. He was listed as a runaway.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: The K9 team assisted a neighboring agency in attempts to locate fleeing suspects.

23000 block Highway 99: A woman was assaulted by a man with a no-contact order in place.

1000 block Cascade Drive: A suspect was arrested by a neighboring agency for fraudulent charges made at a local business.

Aug. 23

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for trespassing and theft from a grocery store.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a condo overnight. The suspect was believed to have entered the residence and stolen the keys.

1200 block 9th Avenue North: A man was given a trespass notice.

22500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was broken into while parked in a grocery store parking lot.

7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman in a rehab facility felt threatened by another resident.

24000 block Highway 99: A man stole clothing products from a department store.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man surrendered a firearm to comply with a court order.

22900 block Highway 99: Officers investigated a collision after a vehicle hit two parked cars and took off.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft and providing false information.

17000 block 76th Avenue West: A woman approached a man with a knife while he was inside a vehicle.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: Officers assisted Washington State Patrol during a collision investigation.

Aug. 24

120 block 5th Avenue North: A man stole an automated teller machine. See related story here.

23600 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect stole groceries.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance between an on-and-off couple was reported.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A cellphone, a Texas ID and credit cards were found. The owner was notified.

23000 block Highway 99: Police investigated a storage facility burglary.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for shoplifting from a deparment store.

23800 block Highway 99: Two men were arrested for multiple warrants.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal argument was reported between an adult couple.

100 block Main Street: A Vespa was stolen from a parking lot. No suspect information at this time.

Aug. 25

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A damaged vehicle that left a crash site in Shoreline was located.

8000 block 185th Street Southwest: An unknown adult male broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: Two adult coworkers had a verbal disagreement.

100 block West Dayton Street: Two vehicles were broken into in the parking lot.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman’s purse was stolen from her vehicle.

23000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was vandalized at a car dealership and the suspect was caught on camera.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A man and woman got into an argument. No crime occurred.

23000 block Edmonds Way: Police were dispatched to a welfare check on a resident, who was found deceased in their apartment. No foul play.

Aug. 26

21900 Highway 99: Liquor theft was reported at a grocery store. The suspect left in a vehicle prior to police arrival.

22600 block 95th Place West: A vehicle was broken into overnight with items taken.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from Safeway.

21500 block 89th Avenue West: An unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who had been trespassed from a location stole merchandise. He was arrested and booked for burglary.

Aug. 27

23500 Hedlund Avenue: Edmonds police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

9100 block 207th Place Southwest: A woman who was a victim of fraud now reports she has had her phone lines disconnected by an unknown person.

800 block Main Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree domestic violence assault.