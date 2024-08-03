Edmonds Police Blotter: July 24-30, 2024

July 23
7600 block 193rd Place Southwest: A reporting party wished to update an old incident.
10000 block Edmonds Way: Edmonds police assisted a designated crisis responder with a court order violation. The woman was taken into custody and transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital for an evaluation.
1500 block 200th Street: A woman was arrested for a warrant.
8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor occurred.
July 24
1100 block North 205th Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for warrants and was cited and released for resisting arrest.
22600 block 98th Avenue West: Mail was found on a roadway.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a business.
8500 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance between a mother and her son.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business.
10100 block 243rd Place Southwest: A cat bit a human who required medical attention. The cat was captured for identification/quarantine. The owner was not identified at the time of the report.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft. Charges were referred to a prosecutor.
7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen from a parking lot.
20700 block Maplewood Drive: A woman received a call from someone impersonating an Edmonds police officer.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a business and was not located.
8200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between an ex-couple.
July 25
23200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control after he was found slumped over in a vehicle.
22700 block Bothell/Everett Highway: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant and was booked into jail.
22700 block 98th Avenue West: Two women got into an altercation over infidelity.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was given a trespassing notice.
400 block Admiral Way: A man reported an assault.
23900 block Highway 99: A man was contacted for mental health.
500 block Forsyth Lane: A condo complex was burglarized with packages taken.
8500 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled overnight, and debit cards were used at multiple locations. No information about the suspect.
1100 block 5th Avenue South: A woman believed people were in her home. No one was found inside.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted from a grocery store.
23900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a property.
22800 block Edmonds Way: A man violated a protection order. Charges were referred to a prosecutor.
July 26
22300 block 93rd Place West: A juvenile male was seen checking mailboxes. No victims were located.
22900 block 106th Avenue West: Police referred a possible assault to the Washington Department of Children, Youth, and Families.
7400 block 210th Street Southwest: A woman lost her naturalization certificate.
23700 block 104th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported at a park.
24300 block 76th Avenue West: A court order was served and weapons were surrendered.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man stole merchandise from a local business.
23600 block Highway 99: A property owner was granted trespassing authority.
100 block 5th Avenue North: A single key was turned in to Edmonds police.
200 block 3rd Avenue North: Lost keys were reported.
21700 block 84th Avenue West: Fraud was reported on Facebook. The user claimed someone else was taking deposits for listed items.
7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A man was in a verbal argument with his parents.
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman threatened roommates with knives.
21400 block Highway 99: A man was pulled over for a traffic stop and was arrested for DUI.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A behavioral health incident was reported.
July 27
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman made threats to harm another.
7400 block 230th Street Southwest: A woman died and an investigation is pending.
24100 block Highway 99: A theft in a department store occurred. Suspects were not located.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Guns were turned in for destruction.
24200 block 100th Avenue West: A death was investigated.
24000 block 95th Place West: A woman was reported missing.
23900 block 84th Avenue West: An elderly man was found deceased in a home. The deceased was released to his family.
18300 block Homeview Drive: A man’s brother had a verbal argument.
8200 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman received text messages from her ex-boyfriend.
July 28
19500 84th Avenue West: A woman was reported missing but was later found.
24100 block Highway 99: Three men stole merchandise from a department store. The suspects’ identities are unknown.
7900 block 196th Place Southwest: An argument about living arrangements between family members was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A man committed theft from a retail store.
400 block 9th Avenue South: Domestic disturbance between a husband and a wife.
100 block West Dayton Street: A woman assaulted another woman.
July 29
23300 block Edmonds Way: A woman reported burglary at an apartment complex.
22800 block 76th Avenue West: A stolen license plate was recovered from a parked vehicle. The vehicle’s rear plate had been stolen and was swapped with the previously stolen plate.
1000 block 5th Avenue South: A man turned in found property.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a business and was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a domestic violence court order violation.
8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A behavioral health incident was reported.
July 30
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for theft from a grocery store.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a motel.
23900 block 76th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported between a man in an adult home and his caregiver.
19100 block 88th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery was located, secured and seized for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
212th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for warrants.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A driver’s license and debit card were recovered.
