Edmonds Police Blotter: July 24-30, 2024

July 23

7600 block 193rd Place Southwest: A reporting party wished to update an old incident.

10000 block Edmonds Way: Edmonds police assisted a designated crisis responder with a court order violation. The woman was taken into custody and transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital for an evaluation.

1500 block 200th Street: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor occurred.

July 24

1100 block North 205th Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for warrants and was cited and released for resisting arrest.

22600 block 98th Avenue West: Mail was found on a roadway.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a business.

8500 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance between a mother and her son.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business.

10100 block 243rd Place Southwest: A cat bit a human who required medical attention. The cat was captured for identification/quarantine. The owner was not identified at the time of the report.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft. Charges were referred to a prosecutor.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen from a parking lot.

20700 block Maplewood Drive: A woman received a call from someone impersonating an Edmonds police officer.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a business and was not located.

8200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between an ex-couple.

July 25

23200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control after he was found slumped over in a vehicle.

22700 block Bothell/Everett Highway: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant and was booked into jail.

22700 block 98th Avenue West: Two women got into an altercation over infidelity.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was given a trespassing notice.

400 block Admiral Way: A man reported an assault.

23900 block Highway 99: A man was contacted for mental health.

500 block Forsyth Lane: A condo complex was burglarized with packages taken.

8500 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled overnight, and debit cards were used at multiple locations. No information about the suspect.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A woman believed people were in her home. No one was found inside.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted from a grocery store.

23900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a property.

22800 block Edmonds Way: A man violated a protection order. Charges were referred to a prosecutor.

July 26

22300 block 93rd Place West: A juvenile male was seen checking mailboxes. No victims were located.

22900 block 106th Avenue West: Police referred a possible assault to the Washington Department of Children, Youth, and Families.

7400 block 210th Street Southwest: A woman lost her naturalization certificate.

23700 block 104th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported at a park.

24300 block 76th Avenue West: A court order was served and weapons were surrendered.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man stole merchandise from a local business.

23600 block Highway 99: A property owner was granted trespassing authority.

100 block 5th Avenue North: A single key was turned in to Edmonds police.

200 block 3rd Avenue North: Lost keys were reported.

21700 block 84th Avenue West: Fraud was reported on Facebook. The user claimed someone else was taking deposits for listed items.

7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A man was in a verbal argument with his parents.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman threatened roommates with knives.

21400 block Highway 99: A man was pulled over for a traffic stop and was arrested for DUI.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A behavioral health incident was reported.

July 27

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman made threats to harm another.

7400 block 230th Street Southwest: A woman died and an investigation is pending.

24100 block Highway 99: A theft in a department store occurred. Suspects were not located.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Guns were turned in for destruction.

24200 block 100th Avenue West: A death was investigated.

24000 block 95th Place West: A woman was reported missing.

23900 block 84th Avenue West: An elderly man was found deceased in a home. The deceased was released to his family.

18300 block Homeview Drive: A man’s brother had a verbal argument.

8200 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman received text messages from her ex-boyfriend.

July 28

19500 84th Avenue West: A woman was reported missing but was later found.

24100 block Highway 99: Three men stole merchandise from a department store. The suspects’ identities are unknown.

7900 block 196th Place Southwest: An argument about living arrangements between family members was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A man committed theft from a retail store.

400 block 9th Avenue South: Domestic disturbance between a husband and a wife.

100 block West Dayton Street: A woman assaulted another woman.

July 29

23300 block Edmonds Way: A woman reported burglary at an apartment complex.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: A stolen license plate was recovered from a parked vehicle. The vehicle’s rear plate had been stolen and was swapped with the previously stolen plate.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: A man turned in found property.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a business and was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a domestic violence court order violation.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A behavioral health incident was reported.

July 30

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for theft from a grocery store.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a motel.

23900 block 76th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported between a man in an adult home and his caregiver.

19100 block 88th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery was located, secured and seized for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

212th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for warrants.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A driver’s license and debit card were recovered.