Edmonds Police Blotter: July 31-Aug. 13, 2024

July 31
23400 block Hwy 99: A woman was booked for a local warrant.
23600 block Hwy 99: A man stole stole food items at a store without paying.
21900 block Hwy 99: A traffic stop for license violation led to a criminal traffic citation.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man turned in a wallet that he found.
21100 block 81st Place West: A woman reported a credit card fraud.
8400 block Talbot Road: A man found ammunition in his yard and reported the incident.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
1200 block 6th Avenue South: A locked storage unit was found to be burglarized.
500 block 5th Avenue South: A front license plate was recovered from a vehicle that was previously stolen.
24100 block Hwy 99: A man stole store merchandise and fled through the emergency exit. He was not found.
23400 block 84th Avenue West: A communal mailbox forced open for mail theft.
Aug. 1
22000 block Hwy 99: A suspect was charged for failure to obey a police officers. The charges were referred to a prosecutor.
6900 block 163rd Place Southwest: A man and a woman stole personal items from vehicle.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI.
23600 block Hwy 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft 3.
18500 block 79th Place West: A noise complaint of dogs barking was reported.
21000 block 83rd Avenue West: A welfare check was made for a man whose dog may have bitten him.
23600 block Hwy 99: A man stole merchandise from the store. No information about the suspect.
9600 block Wharf Street: A civil dispute between homeowner and contractor was reported.
24100 block Hwy 99: A man stole merchandise in a shopping cart and ran out of the rear emergency exit.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A rock was thrown at a window of an apartment complex.
Aug. 2
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man violated conditions of probation. A probation officer was notified.
20900 block 83rd Avenue West: A license plate was reported stolen.
7100 block Lake Ballinger Way: Unauthorized credit card transactions was reported. No information about the suspect.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man and a woman were arrested in a stolen vehicle and were booked into jail for multiple crimes.
1000 block 8th Avenue South: A man had stolen an identity and used it in a property scam.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance of a man in a white van contacting a minor who then left the scene.
19100 block 84th Avenue West: A woman’s SIM card for her phone was stolen.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man assaulted a woman and another man for getting fired.
9000 block Olympic View Drive: A woman assaulted her husband. The woman was booked into jail.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
21900 block Hwy 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for burglary and possession of a controlled substance knowingly with no prescription.
Aug. 3
500 block Main Street: An unknown suspect stole money from jar tip from a store.
8100 block 238th Street Southwest: Business owner requested a trespass authority for the property.
6200 block Saint Albion way: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23600 block Hwy 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft.
7300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was found without clothing. She was transported to hospital per her request.
15700 block 75th Place West: An argument between a man and a woman was reported.
7600 block 234th Street Southwest: A woman was stabbed in left forearm by her fiancee with nail clippers.
Aug. 4
9000 block 202nd Place Southwest: A man was making threats of committing suicide.
50 block Railroad Avenue North: A man was in a park after hours had crashed his car into a fence and fled on foot.
66th Avenue West/220th Street Southwest: Patrol officers assisted Mountlake Terrace Police Department with locating a DUI vehicle.
19100 block Olympic View Drive: A verbal argument between a mother, an adult daughter and an adult son was reported.
23800 block Hwy 99: A man was trespassed from Econo Lodge.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A search warrant for a vehicle was made.
Aug. 5
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
8000 block 212th Street Southwest: A resident lost their wallet.
500 block Homeland Drive: A man reported his vehicle was stolen.
21600 block 76th Avenue North: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.However, the jail refused to book the subject due to medical concerns.
9100 block 207th Place Southwest: A woman was scammed over the phone and provided personal information to the caller.
500 block Homeland Drive: A man with medical issues made claims of a stolen property.
21100 block 82nd Place West: A husband and a wife, who are separating, debated over property.
23600 block Hwy 99: A man threw a rock at a parked vehicle.
Aug. 6
22000 block Hwy 99: A stolen truck with stolen license plates attached was located unoccupied in a parking lot.
1400 block 8th Place South: A vehicle trespassed on an unlocked car.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A man committed burglary at a gas station.
23600 block Hwy 99: A woman stole items from a local business.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A woman reported that she was being stalked by her former spouse.
23600 block Hwy 99: A man, who was previously trespassed from a business, returned and stole from the store.
200 block 5th Avenue South: A man reported identity theft.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for domestic violence assault and exposing a child to domestic violence.
21900 block Hwy 99: A man stole from a local store. He was taken into custody by loss prevention then cited and released by police.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Patrol officers assisted an agency with transport of a man with a warrant.
Aug. 7
22000 block 66th Avenue West: A man was arrested for multiple warrants.
7400 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23900 block 80th Place West: A woman was possibly scammed out of $3,000. No suspect information at this time.
21100 block Hwy 99: A man demanded a wallet from other man. No force was used in the altercation.
50 block Railroad Avenue North: A woman reported lost property.
40 block Pine Street: An elderly woman with dementia wandered away from home and was discovered in the marshland.
400 block 2nd Avenue North: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled with nothing stolen. There is no suspect information.
600 block Aloha Way: An elderly man died from cardiac arrest.
600 block Maple Street: A domestic disturbance between partners was reported. There was no assault.
21100 block 82nd Place West: A verbal altercation between a man and a woman was reported.
700 block Edmonds Way: An unknown suspect stole a wallet.
7800 block 193rd Place Southwest: An argument between a mother and her son was reported.
Aug. 8
20900 block 44th Avenue West: A K9 team assisted a neighboring agency with an attempt to locate an assault suspect.
23600 block Hwy 99: A woman stole items from a local business. The subject has not been identified.
23600 block Hwy 99: A woman was arrested for theft, resisting arrest and a warrant and was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
8300 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23300 block Hwy 99: A registered owner took possession of a vehicle that was purchased in his name.
23600 block Hwy 99: A man was booked on multiple warrants.
236002 block Hwy 99: A man was cited and released for shoplifting.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft.
23600 block Hwy 99: A man was arrested for theft from a grocery store.
24100 block Hwy 99: A man and a woman stole items from a business and fled on foot. Officers were unable to locate the subjects.
Aug. 9
17800 block 76th Avenue West: A man assaulted two adults in their car.
23600 block Hwy 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for possession of a controlled substance.
23600 block Hwy 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for burglary.
900 block 5th Avenue South: Blood was found in an apartment, likely from animal.
20800 block 82nd Avenue West: A man received concerning messages from his adult male neighbor.
23600 block Hwy 99: A man refused to take his dollar bill that he dropped at a local store.
7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A man with a warrant was located and arrested for DUI.
11600 block Northeast 195th Street: A woman was arrested for a warrant.
23800 block Hwy 99: A suspicious man was seen outside of a closed business.
Aug. 10
10200 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for DUI and transported to jail.
18700 block 79th Place West: A juvenile violated a protection order.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
16600 block 74th Place West: A fight was reported between two dogs.
7300 block Meadowdale Beach Road: A man saw the driver of a silver SUV fire five to six shots into the air.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: Aapartment complex storage units were burglarized.
8000 block 185th Street Southwest: A man had a verbal argument with a woman.
200 block 6th Avenue North: A business reported that it was given a fake bill.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store.
7200 block Olympic View Drive: A man was arrested for DUI.
21400 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for vandalism. She was cited and released.
24100 block Highway 99: Two men shoplifted from a department store and fled in a vehicle.
Aug. 11
23700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and obstructing a law enforcement officer. He was booked into jail.
5500 block 168th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood police with the location and arrest of second-degree assault suspect.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft and placing persons in fear.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for third-degree theft.
23800 block Highway 99: A man broke a window at a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A man reported his phone was stolen while at a business.
6700 block 198th Place Southwest: A man was booked into jail on his warrant.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A resident reported a disturbance at an apartment complex; no crime involved.
22100 block Highway 99: A man involved in a collision was arrested for DUI and transported to county jail.
Aug. 12
23800 block Highway 99: A man attempted to break into a closed business. Suspect was still at large after a K9 track.
23800 block Highway 99: A man soliciting prostitution stated his wallet was possibly stolen.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Hospital staff member reported being assaulted by a patient. Charges referred to prosecutor.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for use of controlled substance.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A debit card was found.
500 5th Avenue: A man was released from booking due to his medical condition.
19500 block 80th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle out of Seattle was recovered.
250 block 5th Avenue North: A wallet was returned to man.
100 block Sunset Avenue: A woman was trespassed from a business.
500 block 5th Avenue South: A man was booked into jail on his warrants.
20800 block 72nd Avenue West: Adult roommates had an argument. Report was taken for documentation.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported an incindent from previous relationship; case is ongoing.
Aug. 13
9600 block 214th Place Southwest: A woman turns in firearms to police.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested under her warrant and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
