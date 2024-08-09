Edmonds Police Department releases 2023 annual report

The Edmonds Police Department has released its annual report, covering the year 2023.

In addition to providing an overview of department staffing, profiles of key personnel and community outreach activities, the report highlights a range of statistics for the department — from the number of traffic collisions and citations and DUI arrests, to crimes ranging from murder to assault to kidnapping to drug/narcotics to fraud.

Here are highlights of crime statistics for 2023 versus 2022.

There was one murder in Edmonds for each year, so no change.

Rape was down 25%, from eight reported in 2022 to six in 2023.

Aggravated assault was down 32%, from 66 in 2022 to 45 in 2023. Simple assault decreased 13%, from 160 to 139.

Robbery was down 38%, from 32 to 20.

Burglary decreased 8%, from 174 to 161.

Motor vehicle theft remained the same, at 115 in both years.

Fraud offenses decreased 19%, from 267 to 216.

Stolen property was down 30%, from 56 to 39.

Drug/narcotic violations saw a 2% increase, from 167 to 170.

You can view the complete report at this link.