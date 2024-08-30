Edmonds police investigating after attempted theft of ATM outside city hall

Edmonds police are investigating after an unidentified suspect attempted to steal the ATM machine located in front of Edmonds City Hall last week.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure, police were called to the scene at 121 5th Ave. N. around 6 a.m. Aug. 24 after a witness spotted a utility-type truck dragging the ATM southbound on 5th Avenue using “some type of strap.” An Edmonds officer found the ATM abandoned at 5th and Maple.

Police, who had obtained a license plate for the suspect truck, spotted the vehicle at 236th Street Southwest and Edmonds Way. But the vehicle did not stop for police and officers chose not to pursue it, McClure said. A search of the license plate determined that the vehicle had been stolen.

The ATM was returned to the police station, where it was determined to be a total loss, McClure said. The company responsible for the ATM came to the police station and removed the remaining cash — amount undisclosed — inside.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was described as a Black male. Some video evidence was recovered along with statements from witnesses, McClure said.

This is not the first time that particular ATM has been the subject of an attempted theft. In November 2018, someone attempted to pry into the side of the cash machine during daytime hours. The thief failed to gain access, but the ATM was rendered inoperable.