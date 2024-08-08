Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Aug. 12, 2024

Aug. 12, 2024

7 p.m.

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of July 29, 2024 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Authorize Contract with Superior Asphalt Maintenance #2024-496 for Harbor Square Asphalt Repairs as Complete.

VII. INFORMATION

A. North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction Report

VIII. DISCUSSION

A. City Comprehensive Plan – Waterfront Vision

IX. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at our new address at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87366038068 or Audio/Mobile 1.253.215.8782 US Meeting ID: ¬¬¬¬¬873 6603 8068

Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person or through Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.

