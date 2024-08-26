Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store hosting 4th annual fashion show Sept. 8

The Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store will present its 4th annual fall fashion show Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

The doors open at 11 a.m. Guests may shop for clothes, jewelry and shoes until 12:45 p.m. and the fashion show begins at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., kiosks reopen to sales of clothes, shoes and jewelry. Doors close at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and include admission, refreshments and the chance to win a surprise drawing. All proceeds go to “Community Cafe,” which provides the senior lunches at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Purchase tickets online HERE or at the thrift store, located at 22820 100th Ave. W., Suite 12, Edmonds.

Celebrity model this year is David Schaefer, president of Edmonds Waterfront Center Board. Customers, donors, volunteers and “friends” of the store will also be modeling. All the outfits and accessories are from the thrift store, including clothes, jewelry, shoes and hats.

The event is sponsored by Phyllis Gutierrez Kenney and Peoples Bank.