Edmonds Summer Concert Series wraps up Aug. 25, 27, 29

The City of Edmonds Summer Concerts in the Park will have its final performances Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday — Aug. 25, 27 and 29 — at Hickman Park and Hazel Miller Plaza.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, head over to Hickman Park to catch Ranger and the “Re-Arrangers” from 3-4 p.m. The Bainbridge Island Gypsy Jazz band evokes the spirit of a Paris cafe and the raucous energy of a Romani campsite with their version of Hot Club Swing. Learn more at www.rangerswings.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza features ADEFUA, with upbeat interactive music and dance of West Africa. Dedicated to the preservation of folkloric West African cultures, South Seattle-based ADEFUA offers classes in dance and drumming for all ages. Learn more on their website at www.adefuacenter.org.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, enjoy the final concert of the season, a reschedule from last week. From 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza, folk-rock group Chimacum Creek takes the stage. Original Northwest rock infused with folk makes for a unique Kitsap Peninsula sound styling. Their original compositions evoke the iconic folk rock bands of the 60s and 70s blended with the occasional Latin groove. Learn more at www.chimacumcreek.net.

Summer Concerts in the Park is a program of the Edmonds Arts Commission. For a complete schedule of this season’s concerts, visit tinyurl.com/EdmondsConcerts. Sunday Concerts are sponsored Lynnwood Honda and Carter Motors/Lynnwood Acura. The Tuesday and Thursday Concerts are sponsored by The Hazel Miller Foundation.