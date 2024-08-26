Edmonds Waterfront Center hosting all-ages trivia night Aug. 29

Join your friends or make new friends during the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s all-ages trivia night this Thursday, Aug. 29.
Top team will win the coveted Red Twig mug. You will also have a chance to win individual prizes during lightning rounds. If you don’t have a team, you’ll be placed on one.
Check in starts at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m.
The event will be in the first floor banquet room at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.
Register online or call 425-774-5555
Refreshments will be provided by sponsor Crista Senior Living
