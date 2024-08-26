Edmonds Waterfront Center hosting all-ages trivia night Aug. 29

Posted: August 25, 2024 3
Photo courtesy Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Join your friends or make new friends during the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s all-ages trivia night this Thursday, Aug. 29.

Top team will win the coveted Red Twig mug. You will also have a chance to win individual prizes during lightning rounds. If you don’t have a team, you’ll be placed on one.

Check in starts at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m.

The event will be in the first floor banquet room at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

Register online or call 425-774-5555

Refreshments will be provided by sponsor Crista Senior Living

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME