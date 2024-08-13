Edmonds Waterfront Center Summer Luau Aug. 15

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting its Summer Luau on Thursday, Aug. 15 in the Waterfront Banquet Room.

There will be performances by Edmonds Ukulele Aikanes and Sound Singers Choir. The meal, included with cost of admission, includes a Hawaiian plate meal of pork, rice, mac salad and fruit. Appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages are also included. Beer and wine will be available for purchase for those 21 and older.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 5:30 p.m.

Cost is $25 for members, $35 for non-members, and $15 for kids 14 and under.

Register at this link or call 425-774-5555.