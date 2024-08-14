Edmonds Youth Commission seeks teens applicants

The City of Edmonds Youth Commission is looking for teen applicants to fill the eight positions vacated by graduating high school seniors. Time spent serving on the commission can be used as volunteer hours for school. Applications are due Sept. 17.

The youth-led commission’s mission is to protect, preserve and enhance the quality of life for Edmonds youth by advising the city council and the public on issues relating to youth policies, programs and opportunities. The youth commission meets on second and fourth Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., September through June. Meetings are held in person at the Frances Anderson Center.

Persons appointed to serve on the youth commission must reside within the City of Edmonds and must be entering grades nine through 12 or be of equivalent age if not enrolled in a traditional school program. If appointed to a position, the term will run for two years from October 1 through September 30. Incoming seniors are welcome to apply; all seniors’ terms end in June of their graduation year.

The application deadline is Sept. 17, 2024. All applicants will participate in an interview with members of City Council as part of the selection process. To apply, download the application and reference forms here.