Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group launches back-to-school food drive in Partnership with Edmonds Food Bank

Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group is hosting a back-to-school food drive in collaboration with the Edmonds Food Bank. Running from now through Sept. 1, this initiative will involve five of Feedme Hospitality’s establishments: Salt & Iron, Bar Dojo, MARKET Edmonds, Fire & The Feast, and Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato.
Each participating location will feature a special menu item, with $1 from every sale of that item donated directly to the Edmonds Food Bank. This effort aims to address the pressing need for essential non-perishable food items during the back-to-school season.
The Edmonds Food Bank also needs shelf-stable items such as peanut butter, jelly and pasta. To make it easier for patrons to contribute, each restaurant will have a designated food bin at the front of their store where customers can drop off their donations.
Participating locations:
Salt & Iron – 123 Main St., Edmonds
Bar Dojo – 8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds
MARKET Edmonds – 508 Main St., Edmonds
Fire & The Feast – 526 Main St., Edmonds
Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato – 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds
