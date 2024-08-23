From WSDOT: Goodbye summer, hello busy Labor Day travel weekend

Before the return of yellow school buses and all things pumpkin spice, many people plan summer festivities over Labor Day. The Washington State Department of Transportation encourages people to make travel plans now for the popular three-day weekend. Congestion is expected on most major routes. Travelers should also be alert of wildfire activity and road closures affecting travel plans.

To make the most of your weekend, consult the agency’s holiday travel charts to determine the best (and worst) times to go – whether by ferry, vehicle, bus, rail, foot, bicycle or plane. This year’s charts include US 2, Interstate 90 and I-5 between Lacey and Tacoma as well as Bellingham to the United States-Canada border.

Most construction will be paused over the holiday weekend to help limit congestion. WSDOT recommends people go early or late and give themselves plenty of extra time. Crashes or emergency road repairs also can add to travel times.

Travelers can “know before they go” by using WSDOT tools and tips, whether they’re traveling across town or across the Evergreen State:

– Get informed about WSDOT’s online tools , including the WSDOT mobile app, traffic cameras and email alerts.

– Visit online traveler information for traffic, weather, ferry schedules and a real-time travel map.

– Follow WSDOT on various social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X.

– Identify potential safety rest areas before heading out to ensure enough breaks to avoid drowsy driving.

– Have a backup outdoor destination as parks and other recreation sites tend to fill up quickly on holiday weekends. If a site’s parking is full, never park along road shoulders. Shoulder parking is unsafe everyone on the roadway, including emergency response vehicles.

– Follow posted speed limits and work zone signs, including possible reduced speeds in work zones.

– Never go beyond road closure signs. They are there for your safety.

Most highway construction paused

Most state highway construction work is suspended through the holiday weekend – including Monday, Sept. 2 – to ease congestion. Please stay alert for new lane shifts or other work zone staging areas that may remain in place. And please give emergency crews plenty of space to work safely.

Snoqualmie Pass

No construction is planned on I-90 from Friday, Aug. 30, through to Tuesday, Sept. 3. However, the usual holiday increase in traffic volumes means travelers should expect delays, especially eastbound on Friday and westbound on Monday (see charts for more detail). Text message alerts about significant delays are available by texting the word START to 85107.

Tolling

In the Puget Sound region, weekend toll rates will be in effect on Monday, Sept. 2, on the State Route 520 bridge and SR 99 tunnel. The I-405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers on the Monday holiday. Out-of-town travelers, including those using rental cars, can learn about toll roads and temporary account payment options on the Good To Go! visitors page.

Ferry travel

People boarding a state ferry by vehicle should prepare for long waits. Peak travel times on most routes are expected to be westbound or island-bound Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 29-31, and eastbound or off-island Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2. Customers can bypass vehicle lines by traveling as a walk-on passenger and usually board much faster.

– All riders should double check the sailing schedules and sign up to receive rider alerts as last-minute delays or canceled sailings are possible based on vessel and crew availability.

– Visit the Washington State Ferries website for more details on making a vehicle reservation for some routes, track the vessels on a real-time map and terminal status.

Trains, airports and transit

Travelers making a trip by train, personal aircraft or bus also should plan ahead to avoid holiday delays:

– Amtrak Cascades passengers are encouraged to purchase tickets early and plan to arrive at the station one hour before departure. Trains are running between Vancouver, British Columbia and Eugene, Oregon, stopping at 18 stations along the way. Buses also are available for travel between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia and between Seattle and Bellingham. Visit www.AmtrakCascades.com/ or call 800-USA-RAIL for tickets and schedules.

– For information about traveling via state-sponsored airports, visit wsdot.wa.gov/travel/aviation/airports-list or call 360-618-2477.

– Check with local public transit agencies for any holiday schedule or service changes, including some Dial-A-Ride and fixed-route service that may not run on holidays.