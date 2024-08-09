Gallagher’s brewing and bottling event to support Edmonds Food Bank

Gallagher’s is hosting its first-ever brewing and bottling event in support of the Edmonds Food Bank. Your ticket to the event includes our two-part experience: brewing on Aug. 17 and bottling on Sept. 7.

Aug. 17 at 3 p.m.: Gallagher’s will be brewing three types of beer (Eddy the Space Hop, Deep River Stout and Czech Pils) and a kettle of root beer.

Sept. 7 at 3 pm: Gallagher’s will be bottling the products, with cases available for purchase. You can reserve a whole case for yourself or team up with friends.

Tickets are $10, or you can purchase a ticket for $55, which includes a case of beer to take home on the Sept. 7. Tickets include the brewing and bottling parties. Gallagher’s is located at 180 W. Dayton St. in Edmonds.

Whether you are a regular at Gallagher’s or you’ve never brewed more than a cup of tea, the crew at Gallagher’s said they have everything you need. The brewing party takes about two hours, where a brew coach will walk you through the process, with Gallagher’s providing all grains, hops, malts and yeast. Then the brews will be transferred into fermenters to begin the fermentation process, which takes two to three weeks.

Finally, Gallagher’s will be using professional bottling equipment to bottle up the cold fresh beer, which takes about an hour.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Questions? Email Karen at giving@edmondsfoodbank.org