Genealogy ‘brick wall’ problems? Get help during Aug. 17 session in Lynnwood

Genealogists facing “brick wall” problems in their research can get help on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Sno-Isle Genealogy Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.
To schedule a free 40-minute research session with researcher Margaret Summitt, call 425-775-6267 and your call will be returned later in the week.
