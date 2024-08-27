Get growing with free seeds at the Lynnwood Library’s Seed Library

The Lynnwood Library is making it easier for people to grow their own food with the recent launch of its Seed Library. It’s located close to the music collection and also houses a seed-starting guide, a useful planting schedule and envelopes to take home seeds in.

“These seeds are completely free and they’re for people to take home to plant,” Seed Library founder Marni Swart said. “My goal is to reduce people’s barriers to growing their own food.” She is a certified sustainable urban agriculturist, garden coach, edible garden designer, nursery woman and owner of Growing Roots Together.

Currently, the library offers seeds that are perfect to plant now through October – lettuce, beets, carrots, onions, garlic, cilantro, radishes, turnips and leafy greens like broccoli, spinach and kale. The plants will be ready to harvest in the winter through spring months. Likewise, in the spring, the library will feature the right seeds to plant as soil and temperatures start warming up.

Swart has worked collaboratively with librarian Julia McConnell over the past few years to bring food-growing classes and events to the Lynnwood Library. Their first seed swap in 2022 attracted 80 participants; the next year, attendance more than doubled to 200.

“I want to make gardening more equitable,” McConnell said. “Not everyone has a house with a yard, but you don’t have to – there’s a lot you can plant with container gardening when you don’t have a lot of space. Lettuces are one of the easiest to grow.”

McConnell and Swart express gratitude to the Friends of the Lynnwood Library for their purchase of the drawers that house the seeds and to those who donated seeds: Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, Ed Hume Seeds, High Mowing Organic Seeds, PCC Community Markets – Edmonds, Sky Nursery, Snohomish Conservation District, Sunnyside Nursery and many local gardeners.

Swart will be offering a container gardening class, a seed-starting class and the third annual seed swap at the library in the spring.

— Story and photos by Clare McLean