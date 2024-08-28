Girardi’s Osteria announces Edmonds Food Bank fundraiser in memory of co-owner Lida Milani

To honor the legacy of Lida Milani, the co-owner of Girardi’s Osteria, Girardi’s is hosting a fundraiser benefiting the Edmonds Food Bank.
According to a Girardi’s announcement, Lida Milani was known for her infectious smile, love of languages and unwavering kindness, and “her passion for good food, animals, and charitable causes inspired us all.”
Lida’s husband Fred Milani said that Lida passed away peacefully at age 59 after a fall and the subsequent surgery. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, her mother and her sister. A memorial service was held at Girardi’s Aug. 18.
From Sept. 1 through the end of December, Girardi’s will donate 25 cents for every glass of wine and $1 for every bottle of wine sold at the restaurant.
“We feel donating to Edmonds Food Bank is a meaningful way to support our community and makes a positive impact on the lives of those in need, especially during the upcoming holiday season and to honor Lida’s life and memory,” Fred Milani said. “She would be thrilled to know this.”
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.