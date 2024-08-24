Hazelwood Elementary’s Barbara Bromley named 2024 Washington History Teacher of Year

Hazelwood Elementary teacher Barbara Bromley has been named the 2024 Washington History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

“We’re incredibly proud of Barbara’s achievement and her commitment to educating and inspiring students,” the Edmonds School District said via social media when announcing Bromley’s award.

Since 2004, the Gilder Lehrman Institute has recognized 1,000-plus outstanding elementary, middle, and high school teachers in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and U.S. Territories.

Each state convenes a committee of history teachers, professors, and other education professionals to review the nominated teachers in their state. Each state winner is awarded $1,000 and becomes a nominee in the national contest. The national panel of eminent historians, former winners, and master teachers selects one national winner for the $10,000 award.

You can learn more about the award here.