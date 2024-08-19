Here are the members of Edmonds Budget By Priority Community Advisory Panel

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen has appointed 11 people to serve on his Budget By Priority Community Advisory Panel, providing feedback on the city’s 2024 budget priorities.

They are:

Erin Monroe, CPA

A member of the Mayor’s BlueRibbon Panel, Monroe is president of Monroe & Associates, dba Ultralign, LLC. She has more than 25 years of experience in the private and public sectors and over 14 years in executive management providing professional financial consulting to organizations or acts as their interim CEO or CFO. She is also the former audit manager for the State of Washington, an internal auditor for PEMCO, CFO/CEO/President at Workforce Snohomish, and served as an accountant at the City of Edmonds.

Tom Sanger, CPA

A partner with Moss Adams, Sanger has practiced public accounting since 1994 and leads the firm’s R&D Tax Services.

Corbitt Loch

An Edmonds resident since 2012, Loch is former strategic planner for the City of Lynnwood, where he was responsible for implementing budgeting by priorities and overseeing evaluation of municipal services. He’s a member of the Edmonds Center for the Arts Board of Directors and Edmonds Architectural Design Board. Past positions in municipal government include assistant city manager, planning director and interim finance director. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Seattle University.

Marla Miller

Miller is a former deputy superintendent of the Shoreline School District and former Edmonds School District assistan t superintendent/executive director of business and operations. She is a board member and past president of the Edmonds Public Facilities District, past president of the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club, on the Dale Turner Family YMCA Strategic Planning Committee and member of the board, and past president and lifetime member of the Seattle Milk Fund.

Patrick Carter

Carter serves as facilities director for the Edmonds Waterfront Center, is a former banking vice president and manager, and former Boys & Girls Club area director,

Courtney Wooten

Wooten formed the company Suburbia Rising, which offers anti-racist education and bridging, and coalition-building workshops. She is as an Edmonds College Trustee and Edmonds Center for the Arts board member. She previously served on two Snohomish County commissions, organized with the Edmonds Neighborhood Action Coalition and was a board member for the Creative Dance Center.

Rebecca Perrault

Perrault is global vice president of culture, diversity and sustainability with Magnit. She is a former director of consulting at Exponential Talent and a consultant for Deloitte. She has also been a TEDx and keynote speaker on a variety of topics including diversity and inclusion. She serves on the Edmonds DEIA Commission.

Gladys Gillis

The CEO of Starline Luxury Coaches, Gillis was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to the Central Washington University Board of Trustees. She is the former chair of United Motorcoach Association and served on the Washington State Joint Transportation Committee.

Erika Barnett

Co-owner and founder of the Salish Sea Brewing Company, Barnett is a board member and former past chair of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and formerly worked in strategic planning and development at Microsoft. She is also the former director of client services for Ten Gun Design. She is active with local nonprofits including the Foundation for Edmonds School District.

Nina Odell

Odell is the former director of government affairs and public policy including local community engagement for Puget Sound Energy, where she also served as executive director of the PSE Foundation. She is a board member for the Edmonds Waterfront Center, and a past chair and board member of YWCA Seattle, King County and Snohomish County. She is an emeritus board member of the University of Washington’s Business and Economic Development Center and King County Economic Development Council.

Nicole Gaba

An entrepreneur, real estate investor and property manager, Gaba is an associate broker for Windermere, Cori Whitaker Homes. She serves on the Edmonds Pétanque Club Marketing Committee and is the co-founder of Edmonds Rise. She has raised roughly $1.5 million for local and international charities. She is a former volunteer for Filipino Story Time Seattle.