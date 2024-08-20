History: Legendary Edmonds Auto Parts closing its doors after 51 years

Fifty-one years ago, in 1973, Savere “Olie” Ouelette bought A & E Auto Parts at 636 Edmonds Way and renamed the store Edmonds Auto Parts. Olie’s son, Greg, and Greg’s wife and high school sweetheart, Linda, managed the business for the next five years.

In 1978, Greg and Linda purchased the business from Greg’s father and have successfully operated the business at the same location for the past 46 years.

Owner Greg Ouelette behind the store’s counter circa 2015 Courtesy: Edmonds Historical Museum

Ouellette family history

The Ouellette family has a long history in the automobile history, starting in 1948 with Carburetor Specialty on Eastlake Avenue in Seattle which was owned by Greg’s grandfather.

After serving as a Navy pilot in World War II, flying missions in the South Pacific from 1943 to 1945, Greg’s father, “Olie” joined his father at the carburetor shop. Approximately fifteen years later Olie ventured out on to his own, establishing Terrace Auto Parts and later Mill Creek Auto Parts to the family business. With the 1973 purchase the Ouellette family began to build its legacy in Edmonds as well.

In the beginning

When you talk to Greg about the early days at the Edmonds store, his eyes light up. He stated that the store supplied auto parts to around three dozen stations and auto repair shops in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and surrounding area.

Also in those days, cars were much simpler, and do-it-yourselfers, professional mechanics and car enthusiasts came in to order parts or purchase items from the store’s large inventory.

In 1978, Greg and Linda also added marine supplies to the store’s offerings to meet the needs of local boat owners and marinas.

Over the years, Edmonds Auto Parts and Marine Supplies built a reputation for delivering the correct parts, on-time, and without any delivery fees to dozens of businesses and to the third largest marina in Washington. The store’s reputation for personalized service and its ability to source hard-to-find parts was essential to its success.

As the years have gone by

Discussing the changes he has seen and lived through as a “Ma” and “Pa” operation for over 50 years, Greg denotes several things that have negatively impacted the viability of a small auto parts store.

First, today’s cars are much more complex and generally much more reliable. It started when carburetors were replaced by electronic fuel-injection systems. Many of the old mechanics quit, stating they didn’t want to work on the new-fangled cars. On-board computers and sensors that monitor almost everything in the car and in the surrounding environment make it too complex for most people to deal with.

The internet and online purchases also added another layer of competition. People look for the cheapest price without a total understanding of product quality or after purchase service.

Conversely, there are still old-car enthusiasts and people with hot rods and off-street vehicles that like to tinker…crawling underneath the car or popping the hood. “People come in for a wide variety of parts and we generally can get them quickly,” Greg says. “We also still have people come in to purchase windshield wipers, which we gladly install for them.

“About 10 years ago we began to rebuild carburetors for people in our machine shop. Prior to that, we bought and sold rebuilt carburetors.

Customer feedback

While I was in the store on a couple of occasions to interview Greg and research the store’s history, I had the opportunity to talk to multiple long-time customers, as well as listen in on conversations where Greg was advising people on their options regarding parts, installation and after-purchase service.

Without exception, the customers raved about Greg and his staff’s dedication to customer service and the customer’s long-term satisfaction. Most of the individuals I talked with and listened in on, have been customers for more than a decade. One gentleman stated that he had been purchasing parts from Greg for over 40 years and wouldn’t even consider going anywhere else. His strongest recommendation was “they stand behind everything they sell…no questions asked.”

I personally was amazed by Greg’s vast amount of knowledge and his patience in helping diagnose a customer’s problems.

Edmonds Auto Parts owner – Greg Ouellette sitting behind the store’s front counter, helping diagnose and solve a customer’s problem.

After learning more about the history of Edmonds Auto Parts and Marine Supplies and seeing first-hand the kind of products and service they provide, I am truly saddened by their pending closure. As Greg says, he loves the business and the store has a loyal customer base, but it isn’t financially rewarding when most of the items you sell are between $10 and $35.

The store’s final day will be Sept. 30.

A final word from the Ouelette family via Brian Ouellette, Greg’s son:

A Heartfelt Farewell: Grateful for 51 years of Service, Family and Community After 51 years of service, Edmonds Auto Parts and Marine Supply is closing its doors as Greg and Linda Ouellette step into retirement. This marks the end of an era, one that has seen the ma & pa shop adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the industry – from the evolution of modern vehicles to the impact of online shopping. For Greg and Linda, Edmonds Auto Parts was more than a business; it was a family legacy that everyone contributed to over the years. Greg and Linda along with their boys and family, extend their heartfelt thanks to the loyal customers in the Edmonds community and beyond who have been with them through thick and thin. While this chapter ends with the store’s closing, the legacy and relationships built over 51 years will continue too, in the memories of all who walked through its doors and will carry forward into our exciting new chapters ahead. Thank you. The Ouellette family

The store’s original founder, Savere “Olie” Ouellette, also shared the following:

A special thanks to our most loyal and dedicated employee of 33 years, Paula Martin. As the store closes her role as a trusted expert and problem solver will be deeply missed. Paula was also known for her sewing amazing gifts for our grandchildren and others.

The store’s final day will be Sept. 30.

— Story and photo by Byron Wilkes. Thanks go to the Edmonds Historical Museum, Brian and Greg Ouelette, and Edmonds Auto Parts customers for their contributions to this article.