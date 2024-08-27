Home at 820 Main St. earns spot on Edmonds Register of Historic Places

Edmonds homeowners John and Cheryl Needham on Tuesday proudly received a brass plaque signifying the placement of their 820 Main St. home on the City of Edmonds Register of Historic Places.

The home, built in 1901, is representative of the early 20th century American Craftsman movement. The Needhams purchased it two years ago.

The 23rd to be listed on the Edmonds Historic Register, the home features the typical gabled roof and porch, along with double-coursed shingles characteristic of craftsman homes.

The plaque was presented by Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen, who noted that when the home built, Edmonds was just 11 years old and had a population of about 474 people. “Edmonds didn’t look like this at the time,” Rosen said. “There will still virgin forests but even in the Bowl, trees were being pretty cut much as fast as they could because we had some shingle mills down there [on the waterfront].”

“We are so grateful that you saw the history and what it represents and we all love,” the mayor continued. “We all love what Edmonds is, but it’s based on what we were.”

The Edmonds Register of Historic Places is maintained by the Edmonds Citizens’ Historic Preservation Commission as part of the group’s mission to recognize, preserve and celebrate Edmonds’ heritage. By listing their homes on the register, owners enjoy benefits including special tax valuation and pride in preserving a piece of Edmonds history. More information and instructions on how to apply for a listing on the register are available on the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission website.

— Story and photos by Teresa Wippel