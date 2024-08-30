House of Wisdom students and tutors of the month August 2024

The My Neighborhood News Network has launched a partnership with the House of Wisdom, a Lynnwood-based nonprofit supporting immigrant high school and college students. Monthly, we will be featuring students and tutors in the House of Wisdom program. The goal is to showcase local youth and their aspirations for the future.

You can learn more about the House of Wisdom in our previous story here.

Students of the month

Jazmine

Jazmine is a middle school student going into seventh grade and comes to the House of Wisdom with her mother. She is a highly motivated student and is curious to learn new things. Jazmine has been attending the House of Wisdom for many months and is now preparing for the school year.

Tutors of the month

Mina

Mina is a Running Start student at Edmonds College, and he hopes to pursue a degree in computer science. He is interested in working with artificial intelligence, which he wants to use as a focus in his studies as well as his future career. In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball and doing track. Mina has worked with the House of Wisdom since April and has put in many volunteer hours helping students.

Mukhlis

Mukhlis is an Edmonds College student from Indonesia. He is pursuing a degree in aeronautical engineering, where he hopes to achieve his dream and propagate the aeronautical industry in his country. He loves being involved in his community and is passionate about helping those around him. In his free time, he enjoys drawing and reading books. Mukhlis has been involved with the House of Wisdom since May as project manager, and he also volunteers as a tutor.