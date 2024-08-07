Land use goals, financial policies top Tuesday’s Edmonds City Council agenda

The Edmonds City Council tackled some meaty issues during two meetings Tuesday night, hearing recommendations from the Edmonds Planning Board regarding Comprehensive Plan Housing Element draft goals and policies, agreeing on a city financial policy framework, and approving a new software system to meet the city’s accounting needs.

The council also took a first look at proposed new green building standards for the city, which will be the topic of a public hearing in September.

During a 5 p.m. special meeting, members of the city council and planning board met in city hall’s Brackett Room to discuss land use element revisions proposed for Edmonds’ 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. It is the first of two meetings planned for council review of the land use element; an additional council study session has been scheduled for Aug. 20. (You can view the draft document here.)

Washington State’s Growth Management Act (GMA) requires that cities and counties update their Comprehensive Plans on a periodic schedule. The purpose of the 2024 update is to ensure the city is planning for the next 20 years of population and employment growth. It gives the city an opportunity to review and revise the plan and development regulations to ensure they comply with GMA requirements.

The Edmonds update is now underway and must be completed by the end of 2024. Prior to that, a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) — being prepared by consultants — is scheduled to be released Aug. 22 for public comment. The EIS, which focuses on environmental impacts and mitigation measures, is an informational document that will help the city in developing the final Comprehensive Plan.

Following a brief staff presentation and comments from planning board members on their recommendations approved July 24, councilmembers had a chance to ask questions and express opinions about the 28 land use goals and 12 housing goals, which include dozens of policies in each goal category.

Council President Vivian Olson expressed support for goal 3 related to housing affordability and equity, which focuses on ensuring “a net positive number of housing units per lot in activity centers, neighborhood centers and hubs.” Such a goal — which could be reached through a policy of requiring an equal or greater number of housing units when a property is redeveloped, “is a good way for us to look at some marginal increases” in housing, Olson said.

Councilmember Susan Paine was particularly concerned about the goal related to the city’s multi-family tax exemption (MFTE) program, adding she wanted to ensure that those developers using the program “have some accountability.” The city’s current MFTE program provides a 12-year property tax exemption for multifamily housing if the project includes at least 20% affordable housing. One of the proposed policy goals is to raise that percentage of affordable housing to 25%, and another would extend the current tax exemption limit beyond 12 years to preserve affordable housing.

Councilmember Jenna Nand focused on ensuring that housing policies don’t contribute to displacement of low-income residents, particularly those in Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood. She worried about the possibility of razing Highway 99 motels — some of which, she said, provide low-cost shelter for those who can’t afford anything else — and replacing them with “luxury condos.”

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch stressed the need for housing policies to reflect the uniqueness of Edmonds, adding that residents have expressed a desire to maintain the city’s character and not duplicate housing that is appearing in nearby Shoreline or Kirkland.

Councilmember Chris Eck said she believed it was important to look at a range of housing options, from microhousing where tenants share a kitchen and bathroom, to homesharing programs for senior citizens.

Councilmember Will Chen said he appreciated the goal that covered the development of pre-approved plans for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to ensure faster permitting.

Toward the end of the discussion, Planning Board Vice Chair Lauren Golembiewski commented on “the juxtaposition between trying to preserve existing housing stock and increasing the number of units and how to balance that in this policy,” noting that “we don’t want to see our existing older homes all get torn down.”

Planning Board Chair Jeremy Mitchell said that “the Comprehensive Plan is an evolving, living document and doesn’t necessarily have to be perfect,” adding that “we can always update it whenever we want to, which is great.”

After the special meeting, the council moved across the street for its regular business meeting at 7 p.m. Mayor Mike Rosen began by providing a regular finance update to the council. He noted that at next week’s council meeting, councilmembers will hear the results of the community survey, which will help inform priorities in the upcoming budget process. That same night, councilmembers will receive “the most robust mid-year [finance] report that the Edmonds Council has ever received, which will tell you where we are and what we’re projecting into the future,” Rosen said. In addition, the budget will be the focus of a daylong council retreat planned for Friday, Aug. 16.

Later in the meeting, city consultant Mike Bailey and Acting Finance Director Kim Dunscombe reviewed a proposed financial policy framework. It was created to address a range of procedures — from finance reporting to fund balance reserves — in the wake of the city’s budget shortfall, and has been the topic of council discussion in recent months.

The council ended up approving three financial policy amendments proposed by Chen. Two of them increase the required reserves in two city utility funds — water and wastewater — from 12% to 20%. The third ensured that the current 20% reserve for the city’s stormwater utility was documented in the city’s financial policy.

Among other changes, the council approved language suggested by Dotsch to ensure there is a plan and timeline for replenishing reserve funds after they are used. And it also agreed to a proposal by Paine to change wording that the city desired to maintain “an outstanding credit rating” to instead maintain “a high investment grade credit rating. That latter approval came after the mayor broke a 3-3 tie and voted for the change. (Councilmember Neil Tibbott was absent Tuesday night.)

The council then voted 6-0 to approve a motion by Olson to place the financial policy framework on a future consent agenda for approval.

Another topic that generated considerable discussion was the introduction of a draft code amendment for green building incentives. City Planner Christian Sewell and Building Official Leif Bjorback explained that buildings emit most of Edmonds’ local climate pollution, with residences contributing more than one-third of the total.

Developing green building incentives was an assignment included in both the city’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan and its 2023 Climate Action Plan. “This is our attempt at developing that program for you,” Sewell said.

The program objectives are to make green building desirable to homeowners and developers by providing incentives in exchange for complying with green building standards. These could include expedited plan review, additional building height, reduced setbacks, increased lot coverage, increased density and reducing off-street parking.

While the city has some some green building land use incentives in the city’s development code, staff noted that Edmonds is lagging behind its neighbors in developing such a program. Sewell said that Edmonds has 25 Built Green projects, while there are “hundreds” of such projects in nearby cities like Shoreline, Everett and Kirkland.

Sewell stressed that green building incentives never supersede other regulations and there are some possible limiting factors to such projects, ranging from critical areas ordinances to applicant finances to topography.

Bjorback explained that staff have been developing the program for over a year, relying on both national publications and organizations for guidance. The city has learned the most from its regional peers, including Kirkland and Shoreline, he said.

Two options were recommended for green construction standards: The Built Green program for single-family residences and the LEED Gold program for multi-family, mixed-use and commercial structures. Both programs award points for various green categories and handle program monitoring, reducing the burden on city staff.

The schedule called for more council discussion on the proposal Sept. 10, with a public hearing on Sept. 24 and council action on Oct. 1. But both Councilmembers Dotsch and Olson questioned the wisdom of approving such standards before the council has adopted the city’s Comprehensive Plan. That’s because the elements of the Comprehensive Plan — especially those related to detached accessory dwelling units — also include incentives for setbacks and building heights, and it’s uncertain how the two documents would interact with each other, the councilmembers said.

“We need to finalize the Comp Plan [first] so we know what we are applying this [green building incentives] program to,” Olson said.

“It’s a little cart before the horse” if the Comprehensive Plan is not approved first, Dotsch added.

Dostch then moved to postpone adoption of the green building incentives until after the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update is approved

Other councilmembers disagreed with the idea of postponing. “I don’t see that there’s any value in delaying it,” Paine said.

Nand suggested that the council could always amend the legislation later if there are conflicts between the documents.

Eck then asked staff for their opinion about the motion. Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin replied that she thought it was important to hear from the public on the proposal during an upcoming public hearing, “and for that to factor into the discussion.” In addition, she said staff put together a proposal that it believes is “compatible with the peer cities and also compatible with the existing zoning, and also compatible with what we foresee as the outcome of the Comprehensive Plan land use framework,” McLaughlin said.

In the end, Dotsch’s motion failed 2-4 with Olson supporting it.

In its final business item, the council unanimously approved a contract with Tyler Technologies to upgrade the city’s legacy Eden accounting system — which is being discontinued — to a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

— By Teresa Wippel