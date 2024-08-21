Lawrence (Larry) Taffera: Navy veteran and chef proudly served as a Santa Claus during holidays

Lawrence James Taffera

Lawrence (Larry) James Taffera passed away on August 17, 2024, at the age of 73 surrounded by his family. He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on April. 3, 1951 to Vera and Anthony Taffera. the youngest of three siblings. He grew up in Old Forge, PA before relocating to Lynnwood, Washington. Larry attended Meadowdale High School where he met his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Patricia (Pat) Hollcraft. After graduating, Larry followed in his father’s footsteps and proudly served our country aboard the USS Chicago. Pat and Larry married August 26, 1972, and moved to Garden Grove, CA for his last year of naval service, before relocating back to Edmonds, WA.

Larry worked for years as a printer at Boeing before making the decision to go back to school and pursue his passion, the culinary arts. Larry graduated from the culinary program at Edmonds Community College and along with Pat and his children, operated a food booth, Foligno’s, at the Edmonds Saturday Market. He also served as a chef for the children and staff at a Montessori School in Seattle. Larry found another passion in serving as a Santa Claus during the Christmas season. He proudly grew out his beard for 6 months each year and loved bringing joy to all the children and families that visited the Arthur and Associates booths at University Village and Country Village in Bothell.

Larry loved being a father and he spent countless hours volunteering, coaching, driving to and from practices and games, and cheering for his kids. In retirement, he showed this same dedication to his grandchildren, all of whom affectionately called him “Papa Nonno”. Larry had an amazing ability to make all feel welcome and special with an infectious laugh and an arsenal of one liners. He loved to listen to music, travel with his wife, dance with his daughters, watch the Seahawks and Mariners with his sons, and feed the fish in his koi pond with his grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife, Pat, 4 children: Christopher (Julie), Scott (Heidi), Sauntina (Steve), Gina (Kevin), 7 grandchildren: Landen, Addyson, Brady, Cole, Carson, Jorie, Amelie, and his many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Vera, and his sons, Matthew and Nathan. Larry leaves a lasting legacy of a loving family, laughter, and selflessness. He will be dearly missed.

A funeral service will be held on August 26, 2024, at 11 AM at Holy Rosary Edmonds Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Hospital or the Parkinson’s Foundation.