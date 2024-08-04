Letter to the editor: Shame on TV stations for not covering hydroplane races

Editor:

Very disappointed today, Sunday, Aug. 4.

When I was growing up in Fremont and Wallingford, the biggest sporting event in Seattle was the hydroplane racing during Seafair. We made wooden copies of the Miss Bardahl, the Miss Thriftway, the Miss Spokane, the Miss Wahoo, the Hawaii Ky. We would drag them behind our bikes for hours in our neighborhood and around Green Lake. All four local news channels would cover the races at the same time. Maybe the biggest thrill when I was a kid was when I got to work in the pits for a day running errands for the various crews, maybe like say being backstage today for a Taylor Swift concert. Admittedly this was before the Sonics, the Seahawks, the Mariners, the Sounders or the Kraken. The younger generations just don’t understand how big it was

Fast forward to today. Not a single local channel is covering the boat race! Channel 5 gets a pass as they have the Olympics, but 4, 7, 11, 13 where are you??? I am getting too old to go to the races anymore. I say shame on them for not carrying one what was once a great event in Seattle.