Long-time customers and friends celebrate Edmonds Auto Parts

As we first reported in our story Aug. 19, Edmonds Auto Parts and Marine Supply is closing after serving the Edmonds community for 51 years. Given the recent announcement, customers decided to hold a thank-you party Sunday for store owner Greg Ouellette and his staff in the store’s parking lot.

Free doughnuts, coffee and other refreshments were brought in for any customer who came to the store during the event.

Additionally, customers brought their classic cars to the store’s parking lot, illustrating the wide range of cars that the store’s personnel had helped provide parts and service on over the years.

Interested parties were able to view the vehicles inside and out, as well as speak with the owners. The collection of classic cars included:

A 1955 Chevrolet owned by Denny Brocksmith, who said he had been doing business with Edmonds Auto Parts for more than 15 years.

A 1955 Buick Century owned by Chad Celli. Chad said that he and his dad used to come to the store when he was a kid. As an adult, he continued to rely on the store for his auto parts needs and for advice on servicing his vehicles.

A 1952 MGTD owned by Carl Harrington. Carl said that he had been purchasing parts from Edmonds Auto Parts since the late 1970s and wasn’t sure where he was going to get auto parts in the future.

A 1964.5 Ford Mustang owned by Eddie Miles, and affectionately named “Goldie.” Goldie came off the line in July of 1964. The Mustang was released in the spring rather than the fall, which had been the traditional release date in the past. The model became known as 1964.5 rather than 1964 or 1965. The car’s release came during the Lee Iacocca reign at Ford.

Eddie, like the other customers who gathered on Sunday morning, has been purchasing his auto parts from Greg and his staff for over a decade.

A 1963 Ford Galaxy owned by Dan Brown was also on display. Dan said that his father had owned Brown’s Auto Supply many years ago and that he and his family had been dealing with Edmonds Auto Parts and the Ouellette family for nearly 50 years.

A candy apple red 1967 Ford Mustang owned by Bill Grief. Bill has the good fortune of having all the documentation on the car from the original owner, including the sales sticker that shows an initial sales price of approximately $3,500. Bill, like so many others, has been relying on Edmonds Auto Parts for multiple decades for both advice and auto parts.

Greg Ouellette also brought his rebuilt 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 (Super Sport) for his customers to admire.

Greg said again that he was extremely appreciative of all the customers who have reached out to thank him, his wife Linda and long-term employee Paula Martin for their service to the community for over five decades.

Author’s note: I have had the opportunity to talk to a wide range of Edmonds citizens since I wrote the first article as well as today. Everyone is saddened by the store’s closure, but have nothing but gratitude for the operation over the years. Greg, Linda, Paula and the rest of the crew are going to be sincerely missed.

Edmonds Auto Parts and Marine Supply’s final day of operation will be Sept. 30. Feel free to stop by and give them your regards. Going-out-of-business prices are also in effect.

— Story and photos by Byron Wilkes