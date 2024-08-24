‘Look for the good’: Edmonds woman celebrates 100th birthday

Edmonds resident Renna Buchanan celebrated her 100th birthday Friday at Edmonds Landing with family and friends, including her three children Ann, Marilyn and Doug. Balloons adorned the dining area and a Texas-style barbecue featuring beef brisket, corn and other vegetables was served.

Born in 1924, Buchanan was raised in the Lower Rio Grande Valley area in Texas where she could see Mexico across the river. Her father, George T. Buchanan was a World War I veteran and her mother, Renna Briscoe Buchanan, was a piano teacher. A younger sister died a year ago in Texas.

Buchanan said that her father had a “bad leg” after the war and held several part-time jobs. “He was on an army pension after he lost the use of his leg,” she said. “My mother was a musician, and she played for weddings and funerals and even on the early stages of the radio when it first came out in the [1930s].”

Buchanan recalled that the Great Depression was a time when everybody was poor. Her town relied mostly on selling citrus fruits to make a living. “It wasn’t like you didn’t have something but the neighbors did,” she said. “Nobody had anything. Everybody was poor. So that’s one thing that makes the Depression different than hard times in the midst of good times.”

She also remembered that some adults in her community planned to burn oranges and other citrus fruits because there was no market for it. “Nobody could pay anything for it. Rather than let them rot, they were going to burn it,” she said. “And I remember staying awake at night figuring out how do you burn an orange. I lit a match on an orange, [and I thought] they’ll never get it done. Actually I don’t know if they ever burned it or not or just dumped it somewhere and buried it. I guess they didn’t believe in giving it away.”

Despite the hardships, Buchanan said that the Depression was a time of sharing. Her mother taught people to play the piano, but hardly anyone paid her money. Instead, people gave her vegetables, home-baked bread and chickens that were ready to cook.

Buchanan said that she and her sister got “really excited with the woman who brought cookies. The one who brought the bag of vegetables, we didn’t care if she ever showed up or not.”

Buchanan was married twice. Her first husband, Jonathan Nunley, was killed in World War II. His death came while serving as a pilot in the Secret Service,during a mission to find a place where the Allies could launch a second front against Nazi Germany.

She met her second husband, Thomas Orville Pierce, in Texas when she was a student at Texas Woman’s University. Pierce was a World War II pilot who was returning American prisoners of war to the U.S. from Japan. Pierce happened to be the nephew of one of Buchanan’s university professors, Earl Pierce.

“All the girls thought [Thomas Pierce] was the biggest jerk in the world because this professor was talking about him all the time,” Buchanan said. “He got a job with [United Airlines] and came to visit. They had lots of parties for him. I met him, and we hit it off quite well. He loved (my) 3-year-old daughter, too, and we were married for a long time – 50 years – before he passed away.”

In 1946, the couple moved to Seattle, where Pierce got a job working as a commercial airline pilot for United Airlines while Buchanan was as an early childhood teacher at a community college in the South Seattle area.

“Seattle blew me away. Every street ended in water or a park,” Buchanan said. “I have never seen so many flowers blooming in April. Every tree, bush or shrub had a flower on it, and it was so unlike Texas. I don’t think I… shut my mouth for a month. I was open-mouthed in surprise and delight. I couldn’t imagine living in such a place.”

The couple later moved to Denver, Colorado, and lived there for many years. Pierce returned to Seattle in 1969 while Buchanan and her son Doug remained in Denver until he finished high school in 1970. After mother and son moved to Seattle and reunited with Pierce, Buchanan attended the University of Washington with Doug and graduated in 1972 with a degree in communications. Buchanan continued her education at Antioch University Seattle, where she earned a master’s degree in developmental education.

“She graduated from the UW a couple of years before me,” Doug said. “We did take several communication classes together, which threw the professors off. She is a great role model for our family.”

She got a job at Highline Community College in the early 1970s as the program director of the Rehabilitation Mobility Assistance Training Program and general coordinator of Highline’s rehabilitation programs. According to a 1981 story in Highline’s newspaper The Thunderword, the two-year program trains students to serve as instructional aides for people with disabilities.

The college needed to comply with new federal legislation (the Rehabilitation Act of 1973), and Buchanan was hired to figure out how to make the campus and classrooms more accessible to people with physical disabilities. She said the staff at Highline was “panicky” because no one knew what to do, and they had to create ideas from scratch.

“I took on the responsibility to [be] the person in charge of [helping] people with disabilities,” Buchanan said. “I hired students to push them around [in wheelchairs]. What else could you do? They couldn’t go up and down all those steps. One thing about that job at the time, nobody had ever had it so you can create your rules.”

In early 1984, Buchanan implemented the idea of painting white lines on walkways around the campus to help people with low vision and those who were legally blind to navigate safely. In 1985, she earned the Award of Merit from the Washington Association for Career and Technical Education.

Buchanan retired in 1992, but she served as an interim vice president of academic affairs for the 1993-1994 school year when Highline could not find an immediate replacement for its outgoing vice president.

In addition to her three children, she has eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Buchanan said that besides television, the smartphone is one of the most significant technologies she has witnessed in her lifetime. “I mean, you take it out of your purse and you got everything,” she said. “I think that’s really amazing.”

To keep her mind sharp, Buchanan said she likes to read a book or a newspaper. “I read the newspaper every day, read the front page and glance at the editorials to see what they’re fussing about,” she said.

Asked if she had a message for her great-grandchildren, Buchanan said: “Work hard, be honest, read everything that you can get your hands on, and look for the good. You can find a lot of bad if you want to, but there’s a lot of good out there…a lot of good people.

“It’s been a lot of ups and downs, but it’s been a good life for me,” she continued. “My goodness. Look how long I’ve had it.”

— By Nick Ng



