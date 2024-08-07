Lynnwood police arrest woman involved in gift card fraud scheme

On Monday Aug. 5, Lynnwood Police Department detectives, in collaboration with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office, arrested a 28-year-old Monroe woman believed to be the mastermind of an elaboarte gift card fraud scheme.
Detectives allege the woman — who was arrested at an apartment in the 14600 block of 179th Avenue Southeast in Monroe — deprived hundreds of victims of their gift card balances without their knowledge.
One business estimated the loss to their business and customers was nearly $100,000. During a search of her residence, investigators located several stolen firearms, one of which was an Uzi-style firearm with an affixed silencer.
Investigators also located a credit card embosser, tools used to create fake checks, approximately one pound of illegal drugs and seized approximately $40,000 in cash.
The woman was booked for organized retail theft, identity dheft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, financial fraud and manufacture/delivery of illegal drugs. Detectives anticipate additional charges and future arrests of other co-conspirators.
— Photos courtesy of Lynnwood Police Department
