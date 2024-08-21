Marck Lujan is Edmonds’ new postmaster

Marck Lujan, a second-generation postal employee, is Edmonds’ newest postmaster.

Lujan joined the postal service in 2011 as a transitional employee in Los Angeles. During his tenure, Lujan has served as a supervisor and temporary supervisor in Walnut, Huntington Park and Monterey Park, California, and a manager in Denver, Colorado.

As the Edmonds postmaster, he oversees nearly 60 employees, 36 delivery routes and two retail locations.

Lujan says being able to connect with customers and employees make working for the postal service very rewarding. He also enjoys the ability to go anywhere in the country and perform the same duties and responsibilities at any delivery unit.

Prior to joining the postal service, Lujan earned a bachelor of science in health science from California State University Channel Islands in Camarillo, California.

Lujan is married to his high school sweetheart and has two children. When he isn’t working, he enjoys playing and making music, going to parks and participating in his church.