New SR 520 bridge toll rates start Aug. 15

Beginning Aug. 15, new toll rates for the SR 520 bridge will take effect, with an average increase of 10% (rounded to the nearest nickel). Rates will vary depending on the time of day and day of the week, decreasing by 10 cents or increasing by up to 70 cents.

Good To Go! customers can expect to pay between $1.35 and $4.90 on weekdays, and $1.35 and $2.95 on weekends. In addition, the new schedule will have six rate variations instead of the current eight.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, these changes are required by state law to maintain travel speed and reliability while meeting the bridge’s financial needs. For more information on the rate-setting process, visit the Washington State Transportation Commission’s website.