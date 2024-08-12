New WA law streamlines online voter registration

A new law will make it easier for Washingtonians to register to vote online if they don’t have a driver’s license.

The law comes from a bill passed in 2023 that went into effect July 15, just in time for this year’s primary election last week. Under the new law, people can register to vote with the last four digits of their Social Security number and an uploaded photo of their signature.

Abigail Leong, communications manager for the Washington Voting Justice Coalition, said this gives greater access to voting for people who don’t have licenses.

“The people least likely to have a Washington driver’s license,” she said, “are our young voters, Black and Latino voters, people with low incomes, recent citizens, maybe people even just who recently moved and haven’t switched their driver’s license over.”

Leong said online voter registration is becoming increasingly popular, and so this change helps the state prepare for that. The online registrations deadline to vote in the general election is Oct. 28. If Washingtonians miss that date, they can still register in person any time before 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 5.

Jazmine Smith, political manager for The Washington Bus, a youth voting organization, said it’s exciting to see the State of Washington continue to ensure more people can vote.

“We’re adopting the technology we need,” she said, “and making voter access as streamlined, easy and accessible as possible.”

Leong said there are real-world benefits of accessible online voter registration. She noted one case in which a person with disabilities had moved recently and their new apartment wasn’t getting them their mail.

“They had to register in person and at a site that wasn’t accessible to people with mobility aides,” she said, “and it was during COVID and they’re immunocompromised, so it was extra hard for them. So, it’s really helpful for people like that who might have no other way to register to vote without a lot of trouble.”

— By Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service (WA)