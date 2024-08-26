New director Thom Garrard to take oath of office during Aug. 27 school board meeting

Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner will administer the oath of office to Thom Garrard, the newly appointed school board director from District 4, during the Aug. 27 meeting.

Garrard replaces former board member Deborah Kilgore, who resigned in May.

Along with Garrard’s oath of office is the election of a new board vice president.

Among the other items scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting are:

– A public hearing on the 2024-2029 Capital Facilities Plan.

– Approval of school board goals for the 2024-25 school year.

– Approval of an interlocal agreement with Snohomish County for Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (CLFR)

– Authorization ofe the OSPI Construction Grants process.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.To view the meeting agenda, click here.





