North Sound Church presenting free chamber concert Aug. 25

Edmonds’ North Sound Church is hosting a free concert, featuring the Northwest Strings Octet performing Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at 404 Bell St.
The performance is the first in a series of free church-sponsored chamber concerts.
