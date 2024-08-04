On video: Making music at Ballinger Park playground

Edmonds musician Ed Hartman plays the chimes at the Hazel Miller Accessible Playground located at Mountlake Terrace’s Ballinger Park. It’s not the first time Hartman has made music on a playground. Last year, he composed a melody that fit the tubular bells at Mika’s Playground, located at Civic Playfield in downtown Edmonds, then unveiled it during an event in September 2023.
