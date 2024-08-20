On video: Sounds of Africa Festival showcases music, fashion, food

The Lynnwood (Wash.)-based Washington West African Center hosted the second annual Sounds of Africa Festival Aug. 17, 2024 at Garfield Park in Everett. The festival showcased the diverse facets of African culture and included a fashion show of African clothing, a dance competition and performances by various artists.
