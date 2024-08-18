Overnight closures planned for 520 bridge preservation, starting Aug. 19

Travelers who rely on the State Route 520 bridge to move across Lake Washington should prepare for a series of overnight, weeknight lane reductions critical to maintaining the bridge, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. When crews are working at night, drivers can expect two lanes closed in each direction, leaving one lane open between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The first overnight closure is set for Monday, Aug. 19.

In the coming weeks, contractors working for WSDOT will coat the bridge deck and underside of the SR 520 Evergreen Point floating bridge near the expansion joints. This work will take place in both directions of the bridge from just east of Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood to the east approach in Medina.

Most of the work on the SR 520 Floating Bridge and Approaches Bridge Decks and Soffit Sealer will take place at night. You can check the SR 520 Construction Corner for up-to-date closure information.

In addition to lane reductions, the following overnight ramp closures are necessary:

– In Seattle, the Montlake Boulevard off-ramp from westbound SR 520 will close with a detour on northbound Interstate 5.

– In Clyde Hill, the 84th Avenue Northeast on-ramp to westbound SR 520 will close.

– Other ramp closures may be necessary to complete the work. If so, dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Construction is expected to wrap up later this fall. The sealant will help protect the bridge from corrosion.

“Applying sealant every few years is important to prolong the service life of the SR 520 bridge and keep it in good repair,” said Project Engineer Clint Monken.

The work will help maintain the floating bridge, which is expected to last 75 years.

This work is separate from the current WSDOT capital improvement construction projects such as the Montlake Project and the Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke Lid Project. Those projects replace aging and seismically vulnerable bridges west of the floating bridge while adding community-connecting lids over SR 520.