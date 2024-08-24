Overnight I-5 ramp closures scheduled Aug. 27-30

Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work Aug. 27-30 along Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project. The work involves the following closures:
– Northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
– The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps to eastbound SR 104 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday Aug. 26, through Friday morning, Aug. 30.
– The northbound and southbound I-5 direct HOV access on- and off-ramps at 46th Avenue West from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 through Friday morning, Aug. 30.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.