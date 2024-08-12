Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin departing Edmonds; other transitions announced

Edmonds Planning and Development Department Director Susan McLaughlin is leaving the city.

Appointed by former Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and confirmed by the city council in October 2021, McLaughlin came to the city after serving as the urban design manager for the City of Seattle’s Department of Transportation.

In a statement, the city said that after discussion with McLaughlin, “and after careful consideration of the needs of the city, it has been decided that it will be mutually beneficial for Director McLaughlin and the city to part ways.” McLaughlin’s departure from the city “is without cause and was mutually agreed upon,” the statement said.

“We are currently working with Director McLaughlin on the details of her transition. During that time, she will be out of the office,” the statement continued. “The city is grateful for Director McLaughlin’s service and wishes to thank her for the important work she has done.”

According to the city, Shane Hope, Edmonds’ former director of development services, is joining the department to assist with their workload. Once the details of McLaughlin’s departure are finalized, Hope will be named acting director of planning and development while the search for a replacement is conducted.

Edmonds Senior Planner/Acting Planning Manager Michael Clugston will continue in his role with the city and he, along with Building Official Leif Bjorback, will manage the planning and building departments, the city said.

McLaughlin is the third Nelson-appointed department director who has left Edmonds since Mayor Mike Rosen took office in January. Administrative Services Director Dave Turley departed in April, with Rosen stating “it has been decided that it will be mutually beneficial for Director Turley and the city to part ways.” The city said Monday that Kim Dunscombe, the city’s deputy administrative services director, has been named Edmonds’ acting finance director. Dunscombe will serve in this role while the city conducts the recruitment for a new finance director.

Finally, while the city conducts its search for the public works director replacement for Oscar Antillon — another Nelson appointee who announced his resignation last month — the city will contract with former Edmonds Public Works and Utilities Director Phil Williams to serve as acting director. Williams has rejoined the city as of Monday morning

