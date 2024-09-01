Planting Edmonds: A beautiful Edmonds garden you might never see

Planting Edmonds is a monthly column written by and for local gardeners.

Edmonds is rightfully proud of its many public parks and gardens, but the city has one gigantic garden you might never see. It is a colorful mix of reds, greens and browns — annuals and perennials — and is home to all sorts of wildlife.

Only fish and a few humans ever get to see the watery flora of the Edmonds Underwater Park. Those buoys off the beach at Brackett’s Landing North mark the boundaries of a 27-acre park that fluctuates in depth with our 16-foot tide exchange.

For more than 45 years, volunteer park steward Bruce Higgins has been laying trails, building underwater structures, guiding divers, and managing the underwater park. If you’re willing to get really cold or wear a wetsuit you can see it while snorkeling; Bruce has created a special trail for snorkelers called “Rocky Road,” but to see the park’s entire 40-foot depth, you need scuba gear.

Edmonds Underwater Sports, a local business near the park, rents snorkel and scuba gear. You can hire a guide there to take you on a tour of the park or buy a map for $10 that goes toward maintenance of the park. They also support Bruce and his dive team.

Local underwater diver, photographer and educator Annie Crawley has created an introductory video that will give you a sense of what’s under the sea in Edmonds. Her recent talk at the Edmonds Waterfront Center attracted some 300 Edmonds residents.

“The plants in the sea have seasons just like there are on land,” says Crawley. “During the spring and summer, as the days start getting longer, all of the plants — the algae, the eelgrass and the kelp — have a surge in growth, because they need sunlight to grow.

“Schools of perch – four different kinds – are really abundant. That lasts into September and October. It’s a really good place for juveniles to hide. The eelgrass is like a nursery.”

Plankton

Some of the underwater plants are too small to see with the naked eye. Our body of water (the Salish Sea from its Native American roots) is sometimes called the “Emerald Sea,” because its greenish tint comes from colonies of tiny phytoplankton suspended in the water, absorbing sunlight and turning it into oxygen.

Phytoplankton (flora) and zooplankton (fauna) are catch-all terms for the thousands of primitive organisms that permeate seawater. One hundred phytoplankton can fit across a human hair, according to Crawley.

“Phytoplankton is responsible for 50 to 75% of the oxygen in the atmosphere, and that is just one of the many reasons we need the ocean to survive,” she says. “Every breath we take connects us to the sea!”

Eelgrass

The shallower waters of the park are home to large beds of native eelgrass, whose long, wavy blades capture sunlight and photosynthesize it. The grasses are connected by an underground root network that stabilizes the substrate and traps nutrients. “Coastal seagrass beds are responsible for trapping more atmospheric carbon than rainforests on land,” Crawley says.

But trapping carbon is not all eelgrass can do. “Researchers have discovered a new eelgrass superpower, as living urban systems that reduce human pathogens in seafood by as much as 65%,” according to an Aug. 14 article in The Seattle Times by Lynda Mapes.

“Working with volunteers in the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Puget Sound mussel monitoring program, the researchers obtained clean mussels from Penn Cove on Whidbey Island, then placed them around urban waters of Puget Sound, in cages so predators wouldn’t get them. …mussels placed in areas with eelgrass were 65% cleaner (of bacteria that can sicken people) than mussels placed in areas without eelgrass.”

Our native eelgrass doesn’t mind being exposed to air and sunlight, but it doesn’t like being buried in sand. Near the ferry, where the engines churn up the sand, eelgrass has trouble surviving.

Healthy eelgrass captures carbon and can store it in sediment for thousands of years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). “Coastal wetlands annually sequester carbon at a rate 10 times greater than mature tropical forests. They also store three to five times more carbon per equivalent area than tropical forests.”

Crawley says there used to be eelgrass beds all over the region, but many have died off because of warming waters, pollution and invasive green crabs. Recreational, industrial, commercial and residential development generates toxic runoff, creating silt and sediment that smother the eelgrass. Algae blooms can affect it, too.

As gardeners living close to the water, we are keenly aware that every bit of fertilizer or herbicide we put on our gardens or lawns ends up in the Sound. Runoff from our roofs and roads is equally toxic. That’s one reason so many of us plant rain gardens – to capture some of that runoff before it reaches the Sound.

“Now on both sides of the ferry there’s a very healthy eelgrass bed,” Crawley says, “in front of the Community Center and in the underwater park. It’s very thick, like walking through a meadow with long grass, but it thins out in winter.”

North of the ferry, in the underwater park, a large eelgrass bed serves as a nursery for little invertebrates like hooded nudibranchs, clear sea slugs with round-shaped hoods and wispy tentacles. The eelgrass also makes a great hiding place for small crabs and immature fish and acts as a nursery for wading birds.

Like plants on land, our two kinds of native eelgrass, zasta marina (wider blades like ribbons) and zasta japonica (narrower blades) start growing in early January or February, and in June they flower and go to seed. They also reproduce through a rhizome mesh that holds the sand in place.

Eelgrass is a perennial. Researchers in Finland recently discovered that “a lush underwater meadow of eelgrass … in the Finnish coastal waters of the Baltic Sea was 1,403 years old, the most ancient marine plant currently known.” Crawley says some eelgrass beds have survived for 3,000 years.

Algae – red, green, and brown

The word “algae” seems colloquially to be interchangeable with “seaweed.” Scientists separate algae into red, green and brown varieties.

Green algae: Sea Lettuce

Ulva or sea lettuce is a slightly larger organism than phytoplankton; its leaves are two cells thick! Sea lettuce is that green mat of weeds that covers the beach sometimes and gets stinky when it dies off. Sea lettuce reproduces like crazy, says Higgins. Birds eat it, and worms and sea fleas feed on it under the sand. It is filled with nutrients (even for humans) and washes back into the sea at high tide, part of the life cycle.

Sea lettuce is an annual. It grows like blanket in the shallows, either floating free or anchoring on the sandy bottom. Its layers serve as a hiding place for young fish and shellfish.

As I write this on Aug. 29, there is a thick layer of sea lettuce on the beach at Brackett’s Landing North.

Sea lettuce can serve as a warning of pollution. Other types of algae are sensitive to toxic runoff, but sea lettuce can withstand the high levels of nitrogen and phosphorous found in runoff. That’s a problem. Overactive blooms of sea lettuce, called green tides have increased here in recent years. When the lettuce dies, it smothers other species and adds toxicity to the water. It also gives off sulfurous gas, that noxious smell we sometimes get in Edmonds.

Red algae

Red algae are some of the bigger plants you might see if you “fin” through this park. Passing through a series of concrete columns placed by Bruce Higgins and his team, you’ll come to rock cairns covered in anemones and various seaweeds.

Bruce and his park stewards laid rope lines to guide the divers, but in spring you can hardly see the ropes, because they are covered in red algae. In winter, when the algae die back, you can see the ropes.

Iridescent red algae shimmer in the filtered sunlight and flash red and brown.

Red fringe gathers in clumps and anchors itself by attaching to the ubiquitous eelgrass. Turkish towel has large bumpy, leathery blades and like other red algae, contains “carrageenan, a substance used as a stabilizer in many products ranging from cottage cheese to printer’s ink to facial creams. This seaweed is a perennial that dies back in the winter and grows again in the spring,” says Crawley.

Polysiphona has branches and grows in clusters attached to rocks or other plants; it’s hardy and will regrow if covered in sand.

Brown algae: Kelp

Bull kelp can grow up to 60 feet tall. The strong hollow stalks attach strongly to rocks at the bottom, then the gas-filled balls with streamers at the top float to the surface and collect sunlight.

Bull kelp needs a solid substrate to attach to. When the city daylighted Shell Creek to flow into Puget Sound, they disturbed the substrate at that place and dislodged the kelp. Bruce and his team are reforesting the kelp beds by “planting” artificial bull kelp (plastic streamers). The streamers catch kelp seeds floating by and give the seeds a surface to attach so they can root and grow.

Other types of kelp:

When the sugar kelp is growing it’s like a forest and hard to see everything, but it’s an annual and dies off. It gets thick but not tall like the bull kelp.

About the park

The park attracts some 25,000 divers a year. Thanks to Bruce Higgins and an army of volunteers, the divers have trails, rope guides and multiple structures built to attract marine life. He created a map that even landlubbers can enjoy.

If you were down at Brackett’s Landing North recently, you might have seen Bruce and a colleague levering huge cement slabs onto the sand. They were waiting for high tide. Using 50-gallon drums as floats, they maneuvered the slabs into the water. Why? To build a fake shipwreck.

There is so much more. Diver Matt McCallum posted photos of the kelp forest in My Edmonds News in 2015.

The State Department of Natural Resources has a kelp and eelgrass plan and does regular monitoring. These three researchers from the DNR are about to set out in kayaks from Brackett’s Landing to measure bull kelp beds.

Island County has similar kelp-monitoring around Whidbey Island.

Snohomish County’s Marine Resources Committee will hold a public information session in Edmonds on Oct. 12 at the Library Plaza Room from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bruce Higgins is down by Brackett’s Landing North every morning at 9 and loves to answer questions.

Winter is a good time to learn to navigate the park, says Crawley. The thicker plants die off and you can see the trails.

One further note from Crawley: Dogs are not allowed at Bracket’s Landing North on the beach, even on a leash. The city code changed this past year to protect our seabirds, seals and the fragile marine ecosystem.

Thanks to Bruce Higgins and Annie Crawley for their expertise.

Bruce Higgins got involved in diving in 1970 at the University of Michigan, earning a degree in oceanography and meteorology, then went on to get a degree from Oregon State University in ocean engineering. He moved to the Seattle area in 1976 to teach at Shoreline Community College. In the ’80s and ’90s he worked on the Exxon Oil Spill. He has overseen the Edmonds Underwater Park since 1977.

For the past 20 years Annie Crawley has worked around the world with cameras in hand, mostly below the surface of our ocean. As an underwater explorer, her mission is to connect people to the ocean as a filmmaker, motivational speaker, photographer, writer, and a PADI Master Scuba Diving Instructor. Annie was inducted into the Women Divers Hall of Fame in 2010, earned a master of communications from the University of Washington in 2018, and continues to inspire audiences via multimedia presentations and motivational speeches.

Based in Edmonds, she travels with a dive team documenting their unique experiences. As a master storyteller, she runs programs teaching the art of photography, video, and workshops. She has created a series of illustrated books and programs to entertain, educate and awe people about life within our ocean. Her Our Ocean and You Campaignhas reached tens of thousands of students and continues to create partnerships with communities around the world to promote love for the sea and understand the importance of ocean health.

—Story by Marty Ronish; photos by Annie Crawley and her dive team, except where noted.