Poet’s Corner: Strong Medicine, Lullaby, The Warrior, Sole Quartet

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Strong Medicine

Pain 1

To you

my pain is a mirror.

You see yourself reflected

somehow made more vulnerable and

either move toward me for comfort

or flee rapidly,

remembering too much, too soon.

But my circle is so big,

you are never outside it.

We do bear each other’s burdens after all.

Pain II

My internal clock is ticking

counting time,

like pennies left on the sidewalk,

no longer valued enough to be picked up.

Doing what is right is so far above

this second accumulator.

My eternal clock works

without time, above space,

where God is not small.

Where my pain is mirrored,

on its Golden Heart;

where we each lay bandages of compassion on each other,

sing love songs to God, and move on.

Pain III

Pain is such strong medicine.

It centers you down;

grabs you by the throat;

shakes you like a dog.

Pain is such a friend

to hold me so close.

“Pay attention” it says.

“Get back to the edge of the road,

seize a new image,

another signature for yourself.”

Breathe in – breathe out,

rest in the rest points of eternity.

Pain IV

Pain is a lightning rod.

It moves down my right arm,

down my right leg.

I stand like a person

grounded by electricity.

What began as my pain

is now a vehicle to move

much suffering through my physical space,

purifying an entire area.

So I smile,

make time for myself

to drain the wounds of

unknown spiritual warriors around me;

transforming pain;

releasing it to spirit.

Letting the love flow in,

letting it go out

wherever it wills.

Inez Taylor

~ ~ ~ ~

Lullaby

Sleep sweet soul

Breathe the Sound

As the Light falls all around.

All is all within this day

Let the moments fade away.

Sleep sweet soul

Become the dream

All is not as it would seem.

Softly reach the real within

Everywhere and every when.

Sleep sweet soul

The quiet love

The Master trusts within your care,

Guides you in your dreams tonight

In the world of Sound and Light.

Inez Taylor

~ ~ ~ ~

The Warrior

The sword sings the end of one life;

the flute, a beginning.

The steel blade sings only

with the wind,

silently, swiftly flashing.

The flute eases me into this life

like falling tears with its clear notes;

Only dying, so frees the living Soul

to bring abundance here

in a brighter, bolder way.

I wore out that warrior body

stood back to back in cold fog

while bagpipes swirled, keening.

A whirlpool formed of sound and light,

spinning me from one life

like a maple seed

into the next.

This life, rich with song, poems,

experience –

dreams me new each day,

not waiting for the next life

to begin again.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sole Quartet

I have it on good authority

that I arrived exceedingly early in 1950,

earlier than my three brothers

who came to me when I turned 40,

reminding me we all wanted the same parents

but knew only one of us would

make it this time around.

They said “see, we are always with you!”

the agreement between four souls that

whoever made it to the planet,

at this time and space

to live past a few hours or days,

the others would support that soul

all the days of its life, freely loving,

silent support, never leaving

that soul alone or guilty.

I sit here late so grateful for this gift:

rare I’m sure even for brothers.

My next life in whatever Universe I land,

I’ll return the favor as we four once again

check the door to heaven.

Inez Taylor

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Inez Taylor is a local retired resident who is a member of the Edmonds Poetry Group and is working on a collection of poems for publication. She enjoys other writing groups focused on spiritual writing. She created over 60 dream workshop handouts and presented to groups in King County Libraries for years. She has been published in chapbooks at University of North Dakota and Oxford College of Emory University, locally NW Prime time, Camp Farthest Out, Discovery Singles and On the Horizon. She retired from Boeing after years of computing security compliance and engineering technical writing. She worked as the first women allowed on nuclear weapons on B-52s in the Cold War in North Dakota.