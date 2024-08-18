Poet’s Corner: Summer of ’99, Teardrops of a Dahlia

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Summer of ’99

Silent swishing paddles displace the still water

curling outward in billowing patterns

Majestic mountains reigning over the waterscape

a gentle wind urging the elongated coral blue kayak forward

Angling toward the ever widening mouth

Bald Eagles swooping downward for bright scarlet prey

humpies and silvers splish-splashing away in earnest escape

Wildflowers populate the silt and sand choked waterline

fuchsia fireweed popping up in clumps like miniature bloom cities

Invading bees swarming the towering residents

Cruising along Loop Road at 85-100 psi

Floridians, Kansans, and North Dakotans snapping pics away

Jesting that the best way to scare a bear

is to bring a good pair of running shoes and a slower friend

For you only need to outrun your friend, not the bear

Just around the next bend, the main event appears

buzzing levels of excitement ready to burst out

The iconic glacier comes into cinematic view

oohs and ahhs litter the main aisle

Needless questions bunching up like a bad wedgie

Navigating around calved off azure and white blocks of ice

Walled off by glacial erratics strewn chaotically

Inside a cavernous space, icefalls cascade into chilled spillways

varying tints of azul seen through transparent ceiling and walls

Clouds overhead blot out sunlight, revealing hues of deep cobalt

Ascending up over the channel, river, lake, and glacier

the metal mosquito flitting up into the moraine-encased icefield

Stepping onto a frigid, icy netherworld in special boots

crevasses, moulins, tarns, kames, and kettles Holocene remnants

Overwhelmed by sheer wonder and awe–truly spectacular

Mark Chamberlain

~ ~ ~ ~

Teardrops of a Dahlia

Somewhere in the dark of night

storm clouds gather and rage

Spitting out its fury here and there

it doesn’t last long and suddenly its gone

I fall back asleep, wondering if it was a strange dream

wasn’t there a bit of a ruckus outside?

I’ll never know I guess

wait till the morning to see

As the morning sky begins to stir

dark clouds scurry away

The backdrop canvas switches over to day

Letting light pour in from everywhere

The brilliant colors of the Dahlia are now visible

fuchsia, pink, yellow, and red-orange

From one flower to the next

the colors vary, mixing into a mashup

Some blooms are bright at the middle

while others ripple to the outer edges

All are coated in translucent raindrops

dotting petals seemingly at random

As the sun comes high over head

the precious raindrops begin to wane

So much promise and life in each drop

it’s a shame to watch them evaporate away

The raindrops reminds me of a teardrop

that falls from the sky effortlessly

Whether it be from sudden happiness or sadness

they all fall as teardrops of a Dahlia

Mark Chamberlain

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

My name is Mark Chamberlain and I’ve been writing poetry my entire life. I joined the Edmonds Poetry Group in June 2020. I enjoy writing poetry because it’s the opportunity to express not only what you observe in life, but also the emotions and feelings attached to different experiences. In 2021, I got married and became a husband and a Dad overnight. For me, every day is an opportunity for growth and learning new things. My family is living our best lives full of cats, flowers, veggies, and laughter…