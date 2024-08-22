Police investigating after attempted armed robbery in Edmonds Wednesday morning

Edmonds police are investigating after two Edmonds brothers out walking Wednesday morning reported they were the victims of an attempted armed robbery in the Pine Park neighborhood.

Shots were reportedly fired during the incident, but no one was injured, Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Shane Hawley said.

Police responded just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a subject in a blue Honda SUV who shot at two brothers. The victims, both age 47, said that two unknown males in a blue Honda SUV stopped them during their walk, and the passenger demanded the brothers’ belongings at gunpoint. “Both victims have valid concealed pistol licenses,” Hawley said. “One of them was carrying their pistol and drew it on the suspects, who quickly drove away.” The victims told police that about 100 yards later, the vehicle then stopped and one of the occupants fired a single shot at the the brothers.

“The victims believed that suspect shot at them as opposed to up in the air,” said Hawley, who added the incident “is still under active investigation.”

The suspect vehicle was not located, but a single shell casing was found near 7th Avenue South and Elm Place. Officers canvassed for houses that may have been struck with the single bullet but were unable to locate any damage, Hawley said.