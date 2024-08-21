Port of Edmonds to receive $1.5 million in state funding for electrification projects

The Port of Edmonds is one of 11 Washington ports that have been awarded a total of $26.5 million to electrify their operations. These projects collectively plan to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by more than 140,000 metric tons over the next 10 years.

The Port of Edmonds will receive $1.5 million.

According to a Washington State Department of Transportation press release, this year’s awards are a first, with the Port Electrification Grant Program created by the state Legislature in 2023 and funded by Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. The competitive program was open to all 75 public ports in the state. It is part of a larger program to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector, identified as the largest contributor to pollution in the state.

Port of Edmonds Executive Director Angela Harris said the port is “thrilled” to be receiving the funding. “With this grant we will be able to enter phase two of our North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction project,” Harris said. “We will be using the awarded funds to upgrade the port electrical infrastructure that supports our current moorage tenants, as well as future electrification projects such as EV charging stations for the public, and boat charging stations at the marina.

“We would like to thank the Washington State Department of Transportation for the opportunity to make these crucial upgrades,” Harris continued. “We are grateful for the widespread community, local agency and governmental support we have received on this project. By investing in our electrical infrastructure and the advancement of shore power, we are supporting reduced emissions, enhanced services, and a cleaner environment for all who visit the Port of Edmonds.”