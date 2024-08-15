Public invited to participate in city budget priorities survey

Edmonds residents are invited to participate in a community budget priorities survey.

The survey was administered by EMC Research to a randomly selected proportional sample of Edmonds residents age 18-plus. The goal was to gauge Edmonds residents’ priorities and levels of satisfaction with city services.

While that initial survey has closed, the city is inviting other community members to provide their input. This information will be useful in informing future conversations around the budget and the provision of services, the city said.

This survey can be accessed online and is available in three languages.

English at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CQM7GV5

Vietnamese at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ResidentSurveyVietnamese

Spanish at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ResidentSurveySpanish

This survey will close on Aug. 26, 2024. Once the results are calculated, all survey data will be shared with the public.