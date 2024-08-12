Purchase your commemorative museum bricks by Sept. 4 for fall installation

Here’s a unique gift for the holidays: Honor, memorialize and appreciate your friends and family members by purchasing a brick in the Edmonds Historical Museum’s Plaza on 5th Avenue near Bell Street. The museum advises you to get your order in by Sept. 4 to meet the fall 2024 installation deadline.
Rectangular gray pavers are $100, 8” x 8” gray pavers are $500, and 8” x 8” terra cotta bricks are $1,000. To order a brick online, visit historicedmonds.org/buy-a-brick.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.