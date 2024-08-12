Purchase your commemorative museum bricks by Sept. 4 for fall installation

Here’s a unique gift for the holidays: Honor, memorialize and appreciate your friends and family members by purchasing a brick in the Edmonds Historical Museum’s Plaza on 5th Avenue near Bell Street. The museum advises you to get your order in by Sept. 4 to meet the fall 2024 installation deadline.

Rectangular gray pavers are $100, 8” x 8” gray pavers are $500, and 8” x 8” terra cotta bricks are $1,000. To order a brick online, visit historicedmonds.org/buy-a-brick.