Rain doesn’t dampen annual Food Bank Petanque Tournament

The Edmonds Petanque Club hosted its 13th Annual Food Bank Petanque Tournament Aug. 24, with all proceeds supporting the Edmonds Food Bank. Under rainy and blustery conditions, 22 teams vied for the championship. Players from Lacey, Port Townsend, Sunriver, Seattle and even Madagascar took part in the triples competition that matched opponents over the course of five games through the day. By the afternoon, the weather eased. Rain jackets and sweaters came off, and the final matches were held under blue skies.

In the championship match, the Port Townsend team of Juanita Celix, Silas Holm and Bekah Howe defeated Edmonds players La Singkeo, Tu Hoang, and Joan Poor. The Edmonds team of Cris Dreher, Brian Francis and Joan Neuhaus finished third. At the conclusion of the day, 25 players took part in a pointing contest that tested their skill in placing their petanque boules as close to the target ball as possible. Rich Majer, former Edmonds letter carrier of many years and now retired, won the pointing contest by a significant margin to end a challenging but fun day of petanque.

The club is still tallying totals from sponsor donations and tournament receipts and expects again this year to make a significant donation to the food bank.

— Story by Jack McHenry

— Photos by Ron LaRue and Richard Majer