Recommended Reads: Unlikely trio tries to solve the ‘Mars Hill Murder’

In the darkest hours of the night, a lone graveyard shift worker faces their greatest danger. In Flagstaff, Arizona, the early light of day reveals who lost their life to a killer this night. Families mourn and fear reigns. Hard-working citizens need their jobs and can only hope this brutal murderer is caught. It’s an unlikely trio who will combine forces to solve this mystery.

One, a disorganized and compulsively late journalist. Another, a police detective who is driven to protect his community but frustrated in his efforts. And finally, a young woman new to town who is hiding something from her past. Together can these three solve the mystery of the Mars Hill Murder and give Flagstaff citizens a beautiful dawn once again?

Maddy just arrived off the bus, all alone in this new city except for her one dear family member at the end of the leash, her ever-loving dog, Daisy. Maddy is looking for a new life for the two of them, and vows extreme caution that her secret never catches up to her. Just one misstep could bring dire results. She stops for coffee at the first café she sees.

There she meets an interesting man, maybe more than interesting, a reporter for the local paper. Neither of them suspect they’re balancing on the brink of murder. Instead, they chat. It’s relaxing and filled with fun humor, and is there attraction too? Miles finishes his favorite coffee drink and moves on to work. He is late, and his boss has had enough of his tardiness and disorganization. He’s getting one last chance to prove his worth, on assignment to the Mars Hill Murder.

Miles is not surprised Detective Luis Ortega is on the case at the Mars Hill Observatory, where the innocent and most unfortunate overnight cleaning lady has been ruthlessly murdered. Miles and Luis, friends and former college roommates each investigate, and there is much they find unsettling. Curious clues uncovered indicate more going on at the Observatory than star gazing.

In the meantime, although Maddy is guarded she begins to meet some very nice people. When another murder happens affecting her new group of friends, she feels great empathy and a desire to help. She doesn’t realize her past is about to catch up with her in a violent way.

Author Mary Tolan treats readers to a compelling murder mystery. These characters engage the reader right from the start. What a very human cast, each with their own frailties, challenges and ambitions. Their secrets and personal trials and tribulations keep readers guessing about choices they’ll make, and how they’ll react to the dangers they will face. They have their own lives and cares, but now they’re caught up in something bigger than themselves, and they feel the pressure to be their best. I especially enjoy the perspective of Miles.

Award-winning journalist and author Mary Tolan brings special insights to Miles that are tantalizing as he pieces his news story together, and at the same time discovers clues to the killer. The author’s decades of reporting on education, gun violence and community news in the Southwest shine through in her well-developed characters and her vivid description of Flagstaff. After reading this mystery, next time you star gaze your thoughts may momentarily turn to a great read about a lonely observatory and the Mars Hill Murder.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.