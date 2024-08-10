Reggae with The Highlife Band at City Park Sunday for Edmonds summer concert series

The popular free Summer Concerts in the Park continues into week three with three exciting performances.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, The Highlife Band takes the stage at City Park at 3 p.m. For the past 14 years, The Highlife Band has been cultivating original reggae and world music that integrates the music of Jamaica, West Africa, the Caribbean, Brazil and other influences. Seattle-based Franco-American lead singer, guitarist and songwriter Daniel Miller weaves the sounds of the African Diaspora into new songs with clear vocals, horn arrangements and an energetic rhythm section.

Then, on Tuesday, Aug, 13, enjoy jazz-folk vocalist Jean Lenke from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza, who brings the joy of her parents’ music of the 1940s together with the spirit of the folk-rock and jazz-rock fusion soundtrack of her own youth into an eclectic mix.

Reid Jamieson & CVM will perform on Thursday, Aug. 15, at Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Jamieson and his wife/creative partner Carolyn Victoria Mill are a singer-songwriter duo from Vancouver BC. The duo’s unique harmonies and swapping of lead vocals make for an eclectic, entertaining and variety show. Take a listen on their website.

Summer Concerts in the Park is a program of the Edmonds Arts Commission. For a complete schedule of concerts, visit here. All programs are subject to change.